Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer For New Documentary Series 'Hollywood Con Queen'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple has REVEALED the trailer for the explosive documentary series “Hollywood Con Queen,” which explores the shocking story behind one of Hollywood’s biggest scams. The three-part docuseries will premiere on May 8, 2024, globally on Apple TV+.

A mysterious figure dubbed the ‘Con Queen’ impersonates the industry’s most powerful women, luring unsuspecting victims to Indonesia with the promise of a life-changing career opportunity. The ‘Con Queen’s’ marks exhaust their personal finances in pursuit of a big break, while being exploited in a perverse psychological game spanning the globe. The scam eventually draws the attention of veteran investigative journalist Scott Johnson of The Hollywood Reporter, and dedicated private investigator Nicole Kotsianas, who set out to find the truth only to discover a story more strange than they could have imagined.

“Hollywood Con Queen” hails from Emmy winner Chris Smith and Library Films, the team behind the pop-culture phenomenon “Tiger King,” the acclaimed surfing docuseries “100 Foot Wave,” “Fyre,” “Bad Vegan,” “Operation Varsity Blues” and more.