Goodspeed to Present Talkback and Book Signing With Rupert Holmes

Goodspeed Musicals will welcomes Tony award-winning playwright, composer and lyricist Rupert Holmes for a special talkback and to sign his New York Times best-selling mystery novel, Murder Your Employer, exclusively for the Goodspeed audience between performances of The Mystery of Edwin Drood at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. Holmes will hold the talkback on Wednesday, May 8, at 4:45 p.m. (after the 2 p.m. matinee performance), and sign books immediately following. He will also sign books from 6:30-7:15 p.m. (before the 7:30 p.m. evening performance). The public is welcome to attend the talkback and book signing if they do not have tickets for the performances. Books will be available for purchase at the event.



Holmes latest novel Murder Your Employer reached #6 on the New York Times' best-selling hardcover fiction list, #1 on Barnes and Noble's Bestseller List, was one of their Top Ten Mysteries of 2023, and one of Amazon's Best 50 Books of 2023. It will be the Barnes and Noble Mystery Pick of May. The Audiobook read by Neil Patrick Harris has been at #1 or the nearby vicinity for over a year at Amazon, and was nominated for an Audie award for Best Mystery Audiobook. It is currently being translated into 11 foreign language editions and has already been released in England with a rave from the London Times.



Holmes was the first person to singly win Tony Awards for book, music and lyrics of a musical, this for The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which also won the Tony for Best Musical in 1986. The Drama Desk bestowed all identical honors with yet another to Holmes for Best Orchestration. Drood’s 2012-2013 Broadway return received a Best Revival Tony nomination. Holmes has written, arranged and conducted platinum recordings for Barbra Streisand and is a pop songwriter of Top 40 recordings including his own #1 hit “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” (Broadway: Curtains; Say Goodnight, Gracie; Accomplice; A Time to Kill).



The Mystery of Edwin Drood is currently playing at the Goodspeed in East Haddam and runs through June 2nd, 2024. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). The production is rated PG-13.



Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.organd follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



