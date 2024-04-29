THE TWO HANDER World Premiere Extends at NJ REP Through Late May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Repertory Company will extend the world premiere of Julia Blauvelt’s The Two Hander, directed by NJ Rep Artistic Director Suzanne Barabas. It began performances on April 18 and was sent to run through May 12 but will now run through May 19, 2024.

Therapy first-timer Claire is reluctant to undergo psychotherapy. But after a few sessions with Diana, her unorthodox, sharp-witted therapist, a sort of trust begins to form between the two. But there are obstacles in the room as patient and doctor dig deeper and come to rely on each other in a way that transcends the office. This very fragile trust can easily turn into betrayal.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the thought-provoking nature of the show, with FrontRowCenter giving it "4.5 out of 5 Stars" and NJ Stages describing it as "wonderfully challenging" Out ion NJ called The Two Hander a master class in acting – and a damn good show. Featuring a stellar creative team and cast, including set design by Jessica Parks and lighting design by Jill Nagle, The Two Hander promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The creative team set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone, assistant director, and assistant lighting design, Janey Huber, production stage manager is Rose Riccardi,

Tickets are NOW on sale at NJRep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJRep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey 07740. The Two Hander will begin promptly at 7:30 PM on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM through May 19.

