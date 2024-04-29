Video: Meet the Cast of John Krasinski's IF Starring Steve Carell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Meet the cast of John Krasinski's film IF!

A behind-the-scenes look at the cast for IF, the upcoming movie about the power of friendship, has just been released. The video features clips from several members of the star-studded cast including Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, Chris Meloni, Sam Rockwell, and more.

From writer and director Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

Carell, who voices an IF named Blue, is currently starring on Broadway in Uncle Vanya, which is playing at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater until June 16, 2024.

Play Broadway Games