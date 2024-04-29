Video: Meet the Cast of John Krasinski's IF Starring Steve Carell

The cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, and more.
Meet the cast of John Krasinski's film IF!
A behind-the-scenes look at the cast for IF, the upcoming movie about the power of friendship, has just been released. The video features clips from several members of the star-studded cast including Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, Chris Meloni, Sam Rockwell, and more.
From writer and director Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.
IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.
Carell, who voices an IF named Blue, is currently starring on Broadway in Uncle Vanya, which is playing at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater until June 16, 2024.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos