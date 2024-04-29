Video: Meet the Cast of John Krasinski's IF Starring Steve Carell

The cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, and more.

By: Apr. 29, 2024
Meet the cast of John Krasinski's film IF!

A behind-the-scenes look at the cast for IF, the upcoming movie about the power of friendship, has just been released. The video features clips from several members of the star-studded cast including Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, Chris Meloni, Sam Rockwell, and more.

From writer and director Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

Carell, who voices an IF named Blue, is currently starring on Broadway in Uncle Vanya, which is playing at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater until June 16, 2024.


