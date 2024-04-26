Video: Watch China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall Perform New Song From DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The soundtrack for the upcoming Disney Original movie "Descendants: The Rise of Red," the fourth installment to the mega-hit "Descendants" franchise, is now available for pre-order and pre-add on Walt Disney Records.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” premieres Friday, July 12 exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore on Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

A music video for "What’s My Name (Red Version)" debuted on DisneyMusicVEVO TODAY and is the first track to be released from the soundtrack. China Anne McClain reprises her popular “Descendants 2” anthem as Uma, the daughter of Ursula - alongside Kylie Cantrall who stars as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts and the franchise’s newest Villain Kid (VK).

The “Descendants: The Rise of Red” soundtrack features seven new original songs, two reprises, and a cover of "So This Is Love" from the classic animated film, “Cinderella.” Fans who pre-order the soundtrack will be able to immediately download the “What’s My Name (Red Version)” single.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Original Soundtrack track list:

“Red” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Alex Boniello “So This Is Love” Performed by Brandy and Paolo Montalban “Love Ain't It” Performed by Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Brandy and Malia Baker “What's My Name (Red Version)” Performed by China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall “Fight of Our Lives” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker “Life Is Sweeter” Performed by Descendants - Cast “Perfect Revenge” Performed by Dara Reneé, Anthony Pyatt, Joshua Colley, Mars and Peder Lindell “Shuffle of Love” Performed by Ruby Rose Turner “Get Your Hands Dirty” Performed by Malia Baker and Morgan Dudley “Life Is Sweeter (Reprise)” ​​Performed by Rita Ora and Kylie Cantrall “Life Is Sweeter (Remix)” Performed by Descendants - Cast “Bad Reputation” Performed by Kylie Cantrall “Descendants: The Rise of Red Score Suite” Performed and Composed by Torin Borrowdale

In addition, a Music from Descendants vinyl album is now available and features 13 of the greatest hits from the Descendants franchise. The album includes fan favorites such as “Rotten to the Core,” “Ways to Be Wicked,” “Queen of Mean,” “Good to be Bad,” and many more, all performed by the cast. Music from Descendants is available HERE.

Music from the “Descendants” franchise boasts over 15 billion audio and video streams. In addition, the soundtracks from the “Descendants” movies have been certified by the RIAA, with three certified gold albums, three certified platinum singles and two certified gold singles.

About “Descendants: The Rise of Red”

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The film stars a new ensemble of Villain Kids (VKs) and legacy characters, including Kylie Cantrall as Red, Malia Baker as Chloe, Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Ursula’s sister Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Paolo Montalban as KING Charming, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter. China Anne McClain is back as fan-favorite Uma and the new principal at Auradon Prep. Melanie Paxson also reprises her role as Fairy Godmother.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” is executive produced by Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. The film is directed by Jennifer Phang, with a script from Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. The movie is choreographed by Ashley Wallen (“The Greatest Showman”) with a score by Torin Borrowdale (“Searching”). The production design is by Mark Hofeling, with Declan Quinn serving as the director of photography. KATIE Ennis is the editor. Co-executive producers include Mahita P. Simpson and Jennifer Phang, and Wendy S. Williams is producer. Costume design is by Julia Caston and Emilio Sosa.