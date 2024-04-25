Video: Watch the Trailer for SUMMER CAMP with Diane Keaton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roadside Attractions has just dropped the trailer for the upcoming comedy, Summer Camp.

The film tells the story of Nora (Diane Keaton), Ginny (Kathy Bates), and Mary (Alfre Woodard), who have been best friends since being inseparable at summer camp. As the years have passed, they’ve seen each other less and less, so when the chance to reunite for a summer camp reunion arises, they all take it, some begrudgingly and others excitedly. Each of their lives might not be where they’d imagined, but one thing is for sure — Nora, Ginny, and Mary need each other, and summer camp reminds them why.

In addition to the three leads, the film also stars Dennis Haysbert, Eugene Levy, Josh Peck, Nicole Richie, Betsy Sodaro, & Beverly D’ Angelo.

Summer Camp is written and directed by Castille Landon and produced by Keaton, Alex Saks, Tyler W. Konney, Dori A. Rath, Stephanie Heaton-Harris.

The film will release only in theaters on May 31st, 2024.