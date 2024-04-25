GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE: THE MOVIE In the Works from Universal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gabby and her friends will soon be making their their big screen debut!

According to multiple reports, Gabby's Dollhouse, the preschool show, will be recieving a feature film called Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, which is due to release on September 26, 2025. Nine seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Netflix, with a tenth one on the way. The film will be a co-production from DreamWorks Animation and Universal.

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby's dollhouse. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby's Dollhouse!

The upcoming film will be directed by Ryan Crego, who was the executive producer on Arlo the Alligator and the subsequent series.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie will see Laila Lockhart Kraner reprise her role as Gabby for the film, which follows her as she goes on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera, Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.