ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY Celebrates 20th Anniversary With 4K Ultra HD Release

ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year and Paramount Home Entertainment will mark the occasion by releasing the absurdly hilarious, star-studded comedy on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc for the first time ever on July 2, 2024.

Released in theatres on July 9, 2004, ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY marked the feature directorial debut of Adam McKay and was written by McKay and Will Ferrell, who stars as the titular, mustachioed hero. The film features a veritable pantheon of comedic talent, including Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner, and Fred Willard, along with a cavalcade of cameos.

Set in the 1970s, ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY tells the hard-hitting ridiculously funny story of a testosterone-filled newsroom threatened by the arrival of an ambitious female anchor. Endlessly quotable and enduringly hilarious, ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY is widely considered to be one of the greatest comedies of all time.

The 20th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray set includes the remastered theatrical version of the film in sparkling 4K Ultra HD, plus two Blu-ray Discs with more than two hours of legacy bonus content, including cast auditions, deleted scenes, bloopers, an “Afternoon Delight” music video, and much, much more. In addition, fans can enjoy both the theatrical and extended cuts of the film on Blu-ray, as well as WAKE UP, RON BURGUNDY: THE LOST MOVIE, a 92-minute film featuring outtakes and unused storylines from the original movie. Bonus content is detailed below:

Blu-ray Disc 1

Theatrical and Extended versions of the film branched

Commentary by Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Lou Rawls, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Christina Applegate

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Bloopers

“Afternoon Delight” Music Video

ESPN SportsCenter Audition – Ron Burgundy

Blu-ray Disc 2

Wake Up Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie

Intro-Commentary with Will Ferrell and Aaron Zimmerman

PSA

Award Speech

Raw Footage “Good Takes”

“Afternoon Delight” Recording Session

Interviews

Specials

Cast Auditions

Table Read 6/2/03

Rehearsals

Playback Video

Commercial Break

Trailers

Synopsis

There was a time before cable when the local anchorman reigned supreme....Enter the hard-hitting world of the 1970s local TV news, where Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and his loyal Channel 3 News Team (Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner) are San Diego's #1 rated news source. All is well in their male-dominated world of news until beautiful, rising-star reporter Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) turns it all upside down. Sparks don't just fly, they ignite an all-out war between the two perfectly coiffed anchorpersons. In a job where it pays to keep a straight face, Anchorman is the comedy that makes it almost impossible to stop laughing.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is rated PG-13 for sexual humor, language and comic violence. The Extended version is Unrated.

