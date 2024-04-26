Season 2 of RuPaul's LINGO Coming to CBS and Paramount+ This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RuPaul's Lingo will be returning to TV screens very soon.

According to Variety, the second season of the popular game show will be premiering on CBS on May 24 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes. Subsequent episodes will air at that same time each Friday.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also view the episodes, either live or later on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to access them the following day.

LINGO is an adaptation of the word-twisting, fast-thinking game show. Host RuPaul Charles brings his one-of-a-kind personality to this clever, competitive and unpredictable game where teams of two face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words.

At the end of each one-hour episode, packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the two winning teams will make it through to a nerve-racking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize.

The "Lingo" format has been sold in more than 17 territories, with versions of the hit show produced in major markets, including the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France. There is a "Lingo" boardgame, Facebook game and app available.

