Video: WOODY WOODPECKER GOES TO CAMP Debuts Trailer

Watch a trailer for the new WOODY WOODPECKER GOES TO CAMP film, available on Netflix on April 12th!

The film is directed and executive produced by Jon Rosenbaum, with a screenplay by Cory Edwards, Jim Martin, and Stephen Mazur, and story by Stephen Mazur and Cory Edwards. The film is produced by Jon Kuyper for Universal 1440 Entertainment.

The cast includes Chloe De Los Santos, Josh Lawson, Mary-Louise Parker, Esther Son, Evan Stanhope, George Holahan-Cantwell, Kershawn Theodore, Savannah La Rain, CC Dewar, Kushinka Jayewardene, Patrick Williams, Ras-Samuel Welda'abzgi, Will Parker, Kevin Michael Richardson as THE VOICE of 'Buzz Buzzard', Tom Kenny as THE VOICE of 'Wally Walrus', and Eric Bauza as THE VOICE of 'Woody Woodpecker'.

After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.

Based on the character “Woody Woodpecker” created by Walter Lantz.

For more information, visit netflix.com/woodywoodpecker.