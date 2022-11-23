Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, November 27, 2022

THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Nov. 27 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Nov. 23, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, November 27, 2022 Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) Make Guest Voice Appearances

A future tale of the will-they-won't-they-I-guess-they-won't-maybe-they-will of Springfield's most unlikely couple in the all-new "When Nelson Met Lisa" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Nov. 27 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer).

The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character.

Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Watch a video clip FROM an episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE BLACK BEAUTY EFFECT Documentary Series to Premiere on Xfinity Photo
THE BLACK BEAUTY EFFECT Documentary Series to Premiere on Xfinity
Each hour-long episode of the docuseries features candid conversations on the impact influencers have had on the industry’s changing perception of beauty from Black beauty influencers, celebrities, and entrepreneurs including Amber Riley, Meagan Good, Andrea Lewis, CJ Faison, Jackie Aina, Mikki Taylor, Whitney White, and more.
Disney Releases STRANGE WORLD Soundtrack Featuring Score By Henry Jackman Photo
Disney Releases STRANGE WORLD Soundtrack Featuring Score By Henry Jackman
The Strange World Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring score by composer Henry Jackman (“The Gray Man,” “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), is out now. The sweeping and epic score is composed and produced by Jackman. The soundtrack features 31 tracks including “They’re The Clades!” with lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila.
VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose & Jennifer Hudson Look Back on DREAMGIRLS Photo
VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose & Jennifer Hudson Look Back on DREAMGIRLS
Jennifer Hudson hostsed a “Dreamgirls” reunion with co-star Anika Noni Rose on the most recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. During the interview, and they recall their instant blend when they first sang together with Beyoncé for the film. Watch the new video clip now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kelly, Barb and Barb’s new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb’s ex, Burt, emotions run high. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Watch a video preview of the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage. Watch a video preview now!
share