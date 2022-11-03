Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Sunday, November 6, 2022

LEGO MASTERS airing Sunday, Nov. 6 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Nov. 03, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Sunday, November 6, 2022 In the shortest challenge of the season yet, the teams have just eight hours to create a pirate ship with a creative and cohesive story about its captain and the treasure they're in search of. At the end of the challenge, the builders dock their ships to see how their creations hold up against the rest of the fleet in the all-new "Pirate Ships Ahoy!" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Sunday, Nov. 6 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, LEGO® MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges - including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more - to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the NEXT round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO Masters, under license FROM The LEGO Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman FROM Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris FROM Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh FROM Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May FROM The LEGO Group.

Watch a preview FROM the episode here:



