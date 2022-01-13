Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Tom feels threatened when Marina's father comes to visit, but it's Marina who has a hard time making peace with her dad. Meanwhile, Connor helps Sarah and Denise declutter their small apartment. (TV-PG, D)"Round Trip Ticket SAN-OAK, $234" was written by Jason Belleville and directed by Betsy Thomas.Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.Watch a clip here: