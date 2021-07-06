Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY DATING GAME on ABC - Monday, July 19, 2021

Supermodel Tyson Beckford is looking for an adventurous woman who has a great sense of humor. Tyson has spent a lot of time on runways showing off clothes and asks the women to describe an outfit they would feel most confident in while Michael Bolton performs a parody of "Let's Stay Together."

Meanwhile, "Baywatch" and "Singled Out" actress Carmen Electra expresses she is into "vibes." Carmen asks the potential suitors to describe their vibe in one sentence. Michael Bolton sings "Ain't No Sunshine" to help the suitors guess Carmen's identity. (TV-14, DL)

Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, "The Celebrity Dating Game" offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love.

Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there's a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.