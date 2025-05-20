Winners Revealed For The Shea's Wonder Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shea's Performing Arts Center announced winners of the 2025 Shea's Wonder Awards, Shea's high school musical theatre awards program. The recipients were announced during an event at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on May 17, co-hosted by local actors Matthew Crehan Higgins and Talia Mobley, featuring performances by the schools as well as individual students.

"At Shea's, we're proud to support performing arts education, knowing it imparts life lessons that go far beyond the stage,” said Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center. “These students have shown incredible dedication and truly deserve recognition. It's inspiring to witness the talent emerging from young people across Western New York.”

Throughout the school year 34 adjudicators attended local high school musicals, providing feedback and scoring each high school production in various categories. The Shea's Wonder Awards recognize the top achievers in categories related to best performance, vocals, dance, music, lighting, set, costume, hair and makeup, direction, choreography, and more with over 30 awards.

The 2025 Gold Award for “Outstanding Production of a Musical” went to West Seneca West High School (Les Misérables School Edition), with Fillmore Central High School (Newsies) receiving the Silver Award, and St. Francis High School (Chicago: Teen Edition) earning the Bronze Award.

In addition, 16 individual semi-finalists participated in Shea's “Student Talent And Growth Experience” STAGE Program, competing for a spot in The Jimmy Awards. Jonah Higgins, from West Seneca West High School and Naomi Lawley a student at Nardin Academy won the opportunity to represent Shea's and Western New York at the national high school awards event which will be held in New York City on June 23, 2025.

This year 1,511 students from across Western New York participated in Shea's Wonder Awards. The 2024-25 participating schools, which stretch across Erie, Niagara Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming Counties, include: Cheektowaga Central, Cleveland Hill USFD, East Aurora High School, Fillmore Central, Holland High School, Jamestown High School, Kenmore West High School, Letchworth Central High School, Mount St. Mary Academy, Nardin Academy, Randolph Jr./Sr. High School, Royalton Hartland High School, Southwestern Central High School, St. Francis High School, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, St. Mary's High Schoo, Sweet Home Central High School, Tonawanda High School, West Seneca West Senior High School, and Westfield Academy and Central High School.

Several of the award-winners will receive grants which support continuing performing arts education at high schools. Presenting sponsors of Shea's Wonder Awards program are Rachael Small, Pfalzgraf Beinhaur Grear Harris Schuller LLP, Buffalo Urban League, and Erie County.

The Shea's Wonder Awards celebrate Shea's Buffalo history as “The Wonder Theatre” and the mission of Shea's Performing Arts Center: “To restore and maintain Shea's Buffalo Theatre for present and future generations to enjoy as a working historic theatre providing a wide variety of live performing arts experiences for our patrons and innovative and effective educational experiences fostering an appreciation of live theatre by area youth.”

