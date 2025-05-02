Shea's Reveals UP as Next Free Family Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shea's Performing Arts Center invites the community to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Sunday, May 18 at 1:00PM (doors open at noon) to see the Disney-Pixar animated film, Up. The movie watching event is the last of four events scheduled as part of Shea's 2025 Free Family Film Series.

Families are encouraged to come early for pre-film activities led by Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum as well as Shea's Arts Engagement and Education team. Visitors will also be able to receive a free book, collected during The Lion King Pride Reads book drive, and take photos by the Up-themed balloon display.

Up has a runtime of 98 minutes and is rated PG. In the movie, retired balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen, is ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to the lost world of his childhood dreams. Unbeknownst to Carl, an overeager 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer Russell is on Carl's front porch! The world's most unlikely duo meet fantastic friends like Dug, a dog with a special collar that allows him to speak, and Kevin, a rare 13-foot tall flightless bird. Stuck together in the wilds of the jungle, Carl realizes that sometimes life's biggest adventures aren't the ones you set out looking for.

Comments