Shea's Performing Arts Center Spotlight Committee To Host BROADWAY MEATS BUFFALO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shea's Performing Arts Center Spotlight Committee invites the public to the annual “Broadway MEATS Buffalo” Meat Raffle on Friday, June 20. The fundraiser, benefiting Shea's Performing Arts Center, invites participants to a fun evening held on the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage.

Doors to the event open at 6pm. The first round begins at 7pm. The evening includes many opportunities to take home prizes through the 16-round meat raffle, door prizes, basket raffles, and a chance at 50/50 split prize.

Tickets are now available at: https://www.sheas.org/performances/broadway-meats-buffalo/. A $10 “patron ticket” includes entry to the meat raffle and two beer/wine tickets plus unlimited soft drinks. Those purchasing a $25 “producer ticket” receive entry to the event, two beer/wine tickets, unlimited soft drinks, two chances for the 50/50 prize, and one ticket for the grand prize drawing. Coolers and bagged snacks are allowed. No outside alcohol is permitted. A cash bar will also be available.

Shea's Spotlight Committee is led by and comprised of committed volunteers whose activities help to preserve, assist, and promote Shea's Buffalo Theatre. All proceeds collected by Shea's Spotlight Committee at performances and events help preserve and promote Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Additional Shea's Spotlight Committee volunteers are always welcome. Sign up at: https://www.sheas.org/volunteer-program/.

Comments