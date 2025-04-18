Shea's Buffalo Theatre Will Host Spin Class Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step out of the gym and onto the stage, in this first-ever opportunity to enjoy a spin class on the stage at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Spin on the Shea's Buffalo Stage will take place at 5:30PM on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Proceeds from the event, led by Shea's Young Professionals, benefit Shea's Performing Arts Center including ongoing restoration of Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

Join Bethany and Brandon from Revolution Buffalo for a fantastic playlist of music and electrifying vibes in this high energy 45-minute spin class. Spin with a view of Shea's Buffalo Theatre and ride where legends stood. All levels are welcome. Spin shoes are not required. The first 25 people who sign up for the class will receive a backstage tour of Shea's Buffalo Theatre after class.

Shea's Young Professionals is a networking and fundraising committee comprised of young leaders who are passionate about the arts, the Western New York community, and the future of Shea's Buffalo. For more information visit: https://www.sheas.org/sheas-young-professionals.

Tickets to Spin on the Shea's Stage are $45 and can be purchased on the Shea's website at: www.sheas.org/performances/yp-spin-onstage. Tickets are limited and non-refundable, as all proceeds support fundraising efforts—thank you for your generosity. Reserve your spin spot today!

Comments