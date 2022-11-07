Road Less Traveled Productions Bridge Program Application Portal Closes November 27!
The Bridge Program will commence January 2023.
RLTP Bridge Program application deadline is fast approaching! The application portal closes Sunday November 27. Once the portal closes, candidates will be notified and an interview will be scheduled prior to acceptance into the Program. The Bridge Program will commence January 2023.
The RLTP Bridge Program is 16-week hands-on paid internship program sponsored by Road Less Traveled Productions specifically targeted for students and early career artists of color looking to get experience in the theatre industry to help develop their long-term career path. This unique opportunity is designed to promote diversity and inclusion for artists of color seeking a serious career in the arts industry.
The RLTP Bridge Program is a custom-built program that will provide members access to opportunities to any area of interest in the theatre industry to fit their needs. Students and early career artists of color will gain extensive knowledge in one specific concentration of the theatre arts including; Directing, Acting, Playwriting, All Areas of Design, and Stage Management. The Program is designed to increase the student's awareness and appreciation for all areas of theatre with an emphasis on collaboration.
The RLTP Bridge Program will be led by Program Director Peter Johnson, an academic instructor, actor and casting agent in Western New York. The program will also include collaboration with RLTP Ensemble member and Raíces Theatre Company Artistic Director, Victoria Pérez. (Raíces Theatre Company is currently in residence at Road Less Traveled Theater).
HOW TO APPLY:
Application portal for the RLTP Bridge Program is now open and will close Sunday November 27 at 11:59pm. Interviews will be required prior to acceptance into the program and will take place in December. The Bridge Program will run January - May 2023. (Please note: Those who apply must have a gmail/google email account to access the application.)
More information on eligibility and applying can be found online here.
