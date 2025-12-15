Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Bucheker - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 29%

GREASE

26%

Michael Deeb-Weaver -- Starring Buffalo

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

23%

Marissa Chapman -- Open Door Productions

CATS

14%

Jeanne Fornarola -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

8%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

39%

Ann Emo -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

DORIAN

30%

Collin Raney -- Irish Classical Theatre Company

KHAN!!!

17%

Timmy Goodman -- O'Connell & Company

THE COTTAGE

14%

Collin Ranney -- Alleyway Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

26%

Terri Filips Vaughan -- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

23%

Meagan Millar -- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

16%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

CATS

11%

Drew Fornarola -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

9%

Daniel Lendzian -- O'Connell & Company

BETWEEN THE LINES

7%

Nicolette Navarro -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

4%

Nicolette Navarro -- Bellissima Productions

ON THE CANAL

3%

Neal Radice -- Imagine Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

32%

Kevin G. Shinnick -- MUCCC

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

13%

Todd Warfield -- O'Connell & Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

10%

Eileen Dugan -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

10%

Victoria Perez -- Lancaster Opera House

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

8%

Daniel Lendzian -- Alleyway Theatre

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

7%

Sabrina Kahwaty -- Bellissima Productions

DORIAN

6%

Mason Beggs -- Irish Classical Theatre Company

MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

5%

Chris Handley -- Alleyway Theatre

RICHARD III

5%

Greg Stuhr -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

THE INFORMER

3%

Matthew LaChiusa -- American Repertory Theater

THE LION IN WINTER

26%

- MUCCC

INTO THE WOODS

10%

- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

9%

- O'Connell & Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

8%

- Spotlight Performing Artists

TWELFTH NIGHT

5%

- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

5%

- Open Door Productions

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

5%

- O'Connell & Company

GREASE

4%

- Starring Buffalo

CATS

4%

- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

3%

- O'Connell & Company

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

2%

- Alleyway Theatre

BETWEEN THE LINES

2%

- Bellissima Productions

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

2%

- Lancaster Opera House

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

2%

- Alleyway Theatre

ON THE CANAL

1%

- Imagine Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

31%

Kenny Debot -- MUCCC

PIPPIN

27%

Jay Marks -- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

16%

Meagan Millar -- Open Door Productions

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

11%

Jay Marks -- Spotlight Performing Artists

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

11%

Emma Schimminger -- Alleyway Theatre

BETWEEN THE LINES

5%

Callie Keavey -- Bellissima Productions

THE LION IN WINTER

38%

Flynn Ayers Carney -- MUCCC

GREASE

21%

Karen Saxon -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

16%

Joe Isgar -- O'Connell & Company

INTO THE WOODS

14%

Rebecca Kroetsch -- O'Connell & Company

CATS

6%

Matt Marco -- Starring Buffalo

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

5%

Alison d'Amato -- Starring Buffalo

INTO THE WOODS

25%

- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

17%

- Open Door Productions

GREASE

12%

- Starring Buffalo

BYE BYE BIRDIE

11%

- Spotlight Performing Artists

PIPPIN

11%

- O'Connell & Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

8%

- Spotlight Performing Artists

CATS

6%

- Starring Buffalo

BETWEEN THE LINES

5%

- Bellissima Productions

KHAN!!!

3%

- O'Connell & Company

LIZZIE

3%

- Bellissima Productions

KAHN!!!

38%

- O'Connell & Company

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

25%

- Alleyway Theatre

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

15%

- Bellissima Productions

TRAINWRECK

13%

- Patchwork Theatre

ON THE CANAL

9%

- Imagine Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

21%

Dasia Cervi -- Ansar/Saxon Productions

INTO THE WOODS

11%

Heather Casseri -- O'Connell & Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

11%

Ryan Butler -- Spotlight Performing Artists

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

11%

TJ Wilcox -- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

9%

Connor Hesch -- O'Connell & Company

SWEET CHARITY

8%

Aimee Walker -- Kavinoky Theatre

GREASE

6%

Danny Quadrino -- Starring Buffalo

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

5%

Jadyn Langer -- Open Door Productions

CATS

4%

Alyssa Fox -- Starring Buffalo

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Timiyah Love -- Spotlight Performing Artists

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

2%

Jay Dref -- Starring Buffalo

PIPPIN

2%

Jetaun Louie -- O'Connell & Company

KHAN!!!

2%

Len Mendez -- O'Connell & Company

BETWEEN THE LINES

1%

Nikki Sheehan -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

1%

Heather Casseri -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

1%

Mia LaMarco -- Bellissima Productions

TRAINWRECK

1%

Billy Horn Altamirano -- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre

BETWEEN THE LINES

0%

Jackson DiGiacomo -- Bellissima Productions

TRAINWRECK

0%

Rosemarie Lorenti -- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

21%

Aaron Duclos -- MUCCC

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

18%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

THE LION IN WINTER

10%

Elizabeth Defisher -- MUCCC

THE COTTAGE

8%

Kelly Copps -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

8%

Feliza Bascara-Zohar -- MUCCC

TWELFTH NIGHT

6%

Rebecca Elkin -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

6%

Gabrielle Nunzio -- Alleyway Theatre

THE INFORMER

5%

Trevor Dugan -- ART of WNY

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

4%

Zoe Gonez -- Bellissima Productions

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Daniel Lendzian -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

THE COTTAGE

3%

Chris Handley -- Alleyway Theatre

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

3%

Michael Bebe Blasdell -- O'Connell & Company

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

3%

Michael Seitz -- O'Connell & Company

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

2%

John Vines -- Lancaster Opera House

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

2%

Michael J. Galante -- Lancaster Opera House

THE LION IN WINTER

40%

- MUCCC

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

21%

- O'Connell & Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

16%

- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

9%

- Alleyway Theatre

THE COTTAGE

8%

- Alleyway Theatre

THE COTTAGE

5%

Kelly Copps -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

46%

Flynn Ayers Carney -- MUCCC

MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

22%

Emma Schimminger -- Alleyway Theatre

CATS

16%

Kevin Falhauber -- Starring Buffalo

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

11%

Mitch Sulkowski -- Starring Buffalo

LIZZIE

5%

Tyler Rahner -- Bellissima Productions

PIPPIN

19%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci -- O'Connell & Company

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

12%

Aria Wittcop -- Open Door Productions

BYE BYE BIRDIE

10%

Amelia Mussachio -- Spotlight Performing Artists

INTO THE WOODS

10%

Sam Crystal -- O'Connell & Company

GREASE

9%

Lisa Ludwig -- Starring Buffalo

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

8%

Karen Saxon -- Starring Buffalo

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Sophia Bayrón -- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

4%

Lisa Ludwig -- O'Connell & Company

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

3%

Milo Ralph -- Open Door Productions

CATS

3%

Charmagne Chi -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

3%

Vinny Murphy -- O'Connell & Company

BETWEEN THE LINES

3%

Jeremy Meyers -- Bellissima Productions

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Madeline Rehm -- Spotlight Performing Artists

LIZZIE

2%

Timiyah Love -- Bellissima Productions

CABARET

2%

DON SHEFFRIN -- Blackfriars Theatre

CABARET

2%

MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE -- Blackfriars Theatre

KHAN!!!

1%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci -- O'Connell & Company

BETWEEN THE LINES

1%

Emma Hicks -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

1%

Meghan Mahaney -- Bellissima Productions

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

25%

Matt Rittler -- O'Connell & Company

THE LION IN WINTER

18%

Brandon Booker -- MUCCC

THE COTTAGE

14%

Daniel Lendzian -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

11%

Parker Ana-Crusis -- MUCCC

THE LION IN WINTER

8%

Xavier Burgos -- MUCCC

THE LION IN WINTER

7%

Wanya Simmons -- MUCCC

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

6%

Johnny Barden -- Bellissima Productions

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

4%

Steven Maiseke -- Alleyway Theatre

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

4%

Sara Kow-Falcone -- Alleyway Theatre

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

3%

Greg Howze -- Bellissima Productions

29%

MuCCC

18%

O'Connell & Company

11%

Open Door Productions

8%

Alleyway Theatre

8%

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

7%

Spotlight Performing Artists

7%

Starring Buffalo

6%

Irish Classical Theatre

2%

Bellissima Productions

2%

American Repertory Theater

1%

Patchwork Theatre

