Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
29%
Michael Deeb-Weaver
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
26%
Marissa Chapman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
23%
Jeanne Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
14%
Joey Bucheker
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
8%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Emo
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
39%
Collin Raney
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
30%
Timmy Goodman
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
17%
Collin Ranney
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Terri Filips Vaughan
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
26%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
23%
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
16%
Drew Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
11%
Daniel Lendzian
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
9%
Nicolette Navarro
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
7%
Nicolette Navarro
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
4%
Neal Radice
- ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin G. Shinnick
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
32%
Todd Warfield
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
13%
Eileen Dugan
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
10%
Victoria Perez
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
10%
Daniel Lendzian
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
8%
Sabrina Kahwaty
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
7%
Mason Beggs
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
6%
Chris Handley
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
5%
Greg Stuhr
- RICHARD III
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
5%
Matthew LaChiusa
- THE INFORMER
- American Repertory Theater
3%
Best Ensemble THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
26%INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
10%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
10%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
9%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
8%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
5%THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
5%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
5%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
4%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
4%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
2%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
2%ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
2%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenny Debot
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
31%
Jay Marks
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
27%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
16%
Jay Marks
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
11%
Emma Schimminger
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
11%
Callie Keavey
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
38%
Karen Saxon
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
21%
Joe Isgar
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
16%
Rebecca Kroetsch
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
14%
Matt Marco
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
6%
Alison d'Amato
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
5%Best Musical INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
25%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
17%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
12%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
11%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
11%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
8%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
6%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
5%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
3%Best New Play Or Musical KAHN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
38%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
25%BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
15%TRAINWRECK
- Patchwork Theatre
13%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
9%Best Performer In A Musical
Dasia Cervi
- DREAMGIRLS
- Ansar/Saxon Productions
21%
Heather Casseri
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
11%
Ryan Butler
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
11%
TJ Wilcox
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
11%
Connor Hesch
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
9%
Aimee Walker
- SWEET CHARITY
- Kavinoky Theatre
8%
Danny Quadrino
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
6%
Jadyn Langer
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
5%
Alyssa Fox
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
4%
Timiyah Love
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
3%
Jay Dref
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
2%
Jetaun Louie
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
2%
Len Mendez
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
2%
Nikki Sheehan
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Heather Casseri
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Mia LaMarco
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Billy Horn Altamirano
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
1%
Jackson DiGiacomo
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
0%
Rosemarie Lorenti
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
0%Best Performer In A Play
Aaron Duclos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
21%
Joey Bucheker
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
18%
Elizabeth Defisher
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
10%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
8%
Feliza Bascara-Zohar
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
8%
Rebecca Elkin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
6%
Gabrielle Nunzio
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
6%
Trevor Dugan
- THE INFORMER
- ART of WNY
5%
Zoe Gonez
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
4%
Daniel Lendzian
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
3%
Chris Handley
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
3%
Michael Bebe Blasdell
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Michael Seitz
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
3%
John Vines
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%
Michael J. Galante
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%Best Play THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
40%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
21%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
16%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
9%THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
8%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
5%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
46%
Emma Schimminger
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
22%
Kevin Falhauber
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
16%
Mitch Sulkowski
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
11%
Tyler Rahner
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
5%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
19%
Aria Wittcop
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
12%
Amelia Mussachio
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
10%
Sam Crystal
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
10%
Lisa Ludwig
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
9%
Karen Saxon
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
8%
Sophia Bayrón
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
5%
Lisa Ludwig
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
4%
Milo Ralph
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
3%
Charmagne Chi
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
3%
Vinny Murphy
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Jeremy Meyers
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
3%
Madeline Rehm
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
3%
Timiyah Love
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
2%
DON SHEFFRIN
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
1%
Emma Hicks
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Meghan Mahaney
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
25%
Brandon Booker
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
18%
Daniel Lendzian
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
14%
Parker Ana-Crusis
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
11%
Xavier Burgos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
8%
Wanya Simmons
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
7%
Johnny Barden
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
6%
Steven Maiseke
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
4%
Sara Kow-Falcone
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
4%
Greg Howze
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
3%Favorite Local Theatre
MuCCC
29%
O'Connell & Company
18%
Open Door Productions
11%
Alleyway Theatre
8%
Shakespeare in Delaware Park
8%
Spotlight Performing Artists
7%
Starring Buffalo
7%
Irish Classical Theatre
6%
Bellissima Productions
2%
American Repertory Theater
2%
Patchwork Theatre
1%