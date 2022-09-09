Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RPO Pops Season Opener Goes Country Next Weekend

Jeff Tyzik leads Country Hits: Songs From Nashville, on Friday and Saturday, September 16 & 17 at 8 PM.

Buffalo News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  
RPO Pops Season Opener Goes Country Next Weekend

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) officially opens its 2022-23 Pops Season next weekend with Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik leading Country Hits: Songs From Nashville, on Friday and Saturday, September 16 & 17 at 8 PM in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

"I've been wanting to create a county music concert for quite a while, but I knew it had to be done right," explains Tyzik. "It has to be authentic and done with respect for the genre, and - after a year of working with 'real deal' singer/songwriter Rick Brantley - I'm so excited to say that it's making its World Premiere right here in Rochester next week."

Rick Brantley -who wowed RPO audiences when he filled in at the last minute as guest artist for last season's Pops opener, Legends: The Paul Simon Songbook-returns with a Nashville band that he assembled specifically for the new project. He and Tyzik hand-picked the program of 20 past and present country hits as well, including "Crazy" (Patsy Cline and Willie Nelson), "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" (Dolly Parton), "Callin' Baton Rouge" (Garth Brooks), "Rainbow" (Kacey Musgraves), "Devil Went Down to Georgia" (Charlie Daniels Band), "When You Say Nothing at All" (Alison Krauss), "Wide Open Spaces" (The Chicks), "All My Ex's Live in Texas" (George Strait), and "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" (The Carter Family). Then, Grammy Award-winner Jeff Tyzik created brand-new symphonic arrangements for each song.

"Working with Jeff is truly the easiest and one of the most rewarding creative experiences of my career," adds Brantley. "Any time he would call or email I'd get super excited to hear a new idea or some new creative arrangement for one of these songs."

Because of the enthusiastic response to a special Pre-Concert Chat preceding Tyzik's Revolution: The Music of The Beatles, A Symphonic Experience last season, this Pops opener also marks the start of free Pre-Concert Chats for every Pops performance this season from 7-7:30 PM in Kodak Hall. Country Hits ticket holders may join Tyzik and Brantley as they discuss the unique process of bringing the stories of country music to the stage of a symphony orchestra.

Tickets for Country Hits: Songs From Nashville start at $24 ($30 with fees) and are available online anytime at rpo.org, by phone at 585-454-2100 (Monday-Friday,10 AM-5 PM), and in person at RPO Patron Services at 225 East Avenue (Monday -Friday, 10 AM-5 PM) and 60 minutes prior to curtain at the Eastman Theatre Box Office (433 East Main St.). Incentivized subscription packages for the 2022-23 Season are also available via the locations above.

COVID protocols have been updated and will be in effect starting September 8, 2022: Vaccinations are no longer required to attend concerts at Kodak Hall. Following the University of Rochester masking protocols and guidelines, masking is currently optional at Eastman Theatre. In an effort to accommodate those patrons who prefer to mask, we are pleased to offer a masks-only section designated in a portion of the balcony.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Opens its 2022-23 Season This WeekRochester Philharmonic Orchestra Opens its 2022-23 Season This Week
September 6, 2022

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) officially opens its 2022-23 Philharmonics Season this week with Music Director Andreas Delfs leading Beethoven's 5th in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Thursday, September 8 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, September 10 at 8 PM.
Road Less Traveled Productions Bridge Program Application Portal Now OpenRoad Less Traveled Productions Bridge Program Application Portal Now Open
September 1, 2022

Road Less Traveled Productions' RLTP Bridge Program application portal is now open and will close Sunday November 27. Beginning January 2023, the RLTP Bridge Program is 16-week hands-on paid internship program.
American Repertory Theater of WNY Kicks Off Season with THE PARADIGM BOMBAmerican Repertory Theater of WNY Kicks Off Season with THE PARADIGM BOMB
August 24, 2022

American Repertory Theater of WNY will kick-off the 2022-23 season with a production of the original work 'The Paradigm Bomb', written by 716 playwright Matthew LaChiusa, Sept 9th and will run to Oct 1st. Show dates are Thursday & Friday 7:30 pm and Saturday 5 pm. 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo 14222. 
American Repertory Theater of WNY Presents Staged Reading of SPEED OF DARKAmerican Repertory Theater of WNY Presents Staged Reading of SPEED OF DARK
August 24, 2022

American Repertory Theater of WNY will host a staged reading of Mark Humphrey's Artie Award winning play, 'Speed of Dark' on September 21st, 7:30 pm at the 545 Elmwood performance space.
Cameron Adams, Keven Quillon, And Darryl Semira Headline “Besties Of Broadway” at Buffalo's Curtain UpCameron Adams, Keven Quillon, And Darryl Semira Headline “Besties Of Broadway” at Buffalo's Curtain Up
August 24, 2022

Starring Buffalo and the Academy of Theatre Arts have announced the cast for 'Besties of Broadway', an evening of song, dance and cocktails at The Bittersweet Piano Lounge on September 16 at 8pm. The cabaret performance will be part of Buffalo's celebrated Curtain Up evening, which marks the official launch of the city's theater season.