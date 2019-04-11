Jewish Repertory Theatre Announces 2019/2020 Season

The Jewish Repertory Theatre has announced it's 2019/20 Season.

"We look forward to bringing audiences three remarkable plays that have never been produced in the Buffalo area," says Saul Elkin, JRT Founding Artistic Director. "Our season includes OH MY GOD! by Israeli playwright Anat Gov, WHAT I THOUGHT I KNEW, by Alice Eve Cohen and MODERN ORTHODOX by Daniel Goldfarb.

OH MY GOD! by Anat Gov

October 24 -November 17, 2019

God walks into a therapists' office.....

When a conflicted and depressed God seeks out an earthly therapist to aid him with his wrenching doubts, it is not always clear who is providing therapy to whom. Ella, a single mother living with her autistic son, is a therapist with issues of her own, but has only one session to convince God not to give up on his creation. How do you help a "being" with no parents to blame?

Directed by Saul Elkin. Starring Todd Benzin and Lisa Ludwig.

WHAT I THOUGHT I KNEW, by Alice Eve Cohen

February 6 - March 1, 2020

Alice, an infertile Jewish woman in her forties, discovers a hard lump in her abdomen. After months of visiting expensive specialists, all of whom have different medical theories, a CT scan finally reveals that she is pregnant. Based upon true events and the book hailed by Oprah as "darkly hilarious...an unexpected bundle of joy," this heartfelt journey through a high-risk pregnancy and the American healthcare system is told with the intimacy of a diary and the suspense of a thriller. In this one woman performance full of hope and renewal, Josie DiVincenzo will play nearly forty different characters.

Directed by Saul Elkin. Starring Josie DiVincenzo

MODERN ORTHODOX, by Daniel Goldfarb

April 23 - May 17, 2020

When Ben, an Upper West Side financial consultant, meets Hershel, an Orthodox jewel merchant, to buy an engagement ring, their differing views of their shared religion at first divides them. Three months later, with respective love interests and love stories on paths they could not have predicted, Ben and Hershel meet again as changed men, no longer divided by their faith. They have learned something from each other, and each couple is ready as Jews dealing with modern life, to embark on new marriages.

Directed by Steve Vaughan. Starring Kristin Bentley, Arin Lee Dandes, Nick Stevens and Adam Yellen.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York is a program of the JCC of Greater Buffalo.

All productions take place in The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, JCC Benderson Family Building at 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst, NY. For more information on JRT, productions, dates and tickets, visit www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com. Tickets are available at 716-650-7626, through Showclix at 1-888-718-4253 (Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm EST) or at either JCC reception desk.





