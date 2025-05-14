GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! Coming To Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North American premiere season of GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! is launching on September 19, 2025. The live production of DreamWorks Animation's Gabby's Dollhouse will tour over 75 cities, including a performance at Shea's Buffalo Theatre at 6:00PM on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Tickets to GABBY's DOLLHOUSE LIVE! In Buffalo go on sale to the general public at 10:00am on Friday, May 16.

This will mark the North American live stage debut for Gabby's Dollhouse Live!, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. In this a-MEOW-zing new musical show, Gabby uncovers a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.

“We're thrilled to partner with TEG Life Like Touring and DreamWorks Animation to bring Gabby's Dollhouse to the stage for the very first time in North America, including the iconic Grand Ole Opry and Chicago Theatre,” said Jonathan Shank, CEO, Terrapin Station Entertainment. “This beloved series has sparked the imaginations of families around the world, and we can't wait to translate its joy, heart, and creativity into a one-of-a-kind live experience.”

“DreamWorks is excited to be collaborating with TEG Life Like Touring and Terrapin Station Entertainment to bring Gabby's Dollhouse Live! to North America,” said Michael Vollman, EVP, Marketing for DreamWorks Animation. “Gabby's Dollhouse is a world full of magic, music and friendship, and this live show is no exception. We can't wait to see families dancing, singing and ‘pinch pinching' along with Gabby in this spectacular production.”

Universal Destinations and Experiences, SVP of Global Location Based Entertainment and Licensing, Gerald Raines stated, “We are delighted to work with TEG Life Like Touring and DreamWorks Animation to bring this exciting show to Gabby's many fans.”

TEG Group Chairman Geoff Jones said: “TEG is extremely happy to be bringing this beloved DreamWorks franchise to life on stage. Being granted the rights to develop and tour this new stage show worldwide is an incredible achievement for TEG Life Like Touring, and we are pleased to be partnering with Terrapin Station Entertainment to launch this production in North America. The all-new production will capture the magic of Gabby and her friends live on stage when it opens in California before touring the world from 2025.”

Gabby's Dollhouse has been a top 10 series in 63 countries on Netflix and follows the fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse. This fall, Gabby is setting off on her biggest adventure yet in Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, heading to theaters on September 26.

This new stage production of GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART brings to life an exciting original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can't Spell Meow Without Me”, “Sprinkle Party”, and others that will have audiences singing and dancing along, from beginning to end.

