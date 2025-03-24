Springfield Chamber Players' Quartetto Mosso Performs in Lenox and Amherst In April 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Springfield Chamber Players outreach ensemble, Quartetto Mosso will perform at Kimball Farms in Lenox, MA on April 16, and at The Drake in Amherst on Sunday, April 27. Quartetto Mosso features violinists Ronald Gorevic and Beth Welty, violist Delores Thayer, and cellist Yoonhee Ko.

Quartetto Mosso is the Springfield Chamber Players' education and outreach quartet, which had its premiere last year in the Berkshires, before performances in Springfield, Westfield, and Longmeadow.

In Lenox, they'll perform a free concert, featuring Astor Piazolla's Tango Ballet and Ralph Vaughan Williams' String Quartet No.1 in G Major. Funding for that program is made possible by the Music Performance Trust Fund. For details: https://kimballfarms.org/

In Amherst, they'll perform William Grant Still's Danzes de Panama, Astor Piazolla's Tango Ballet and Ralph Vaughan Williams' String Quartet No.1 in G Major. For details: https://www.thedrakeamherst.org/events/quartettomosso

Ronald Gorevic has had a long and distinguished career as a performer and teacher on both the violin and viola. As a violist, he has been a member of several well known string quartets over a twenty year period, during which he covered most of the quartet repertoire. He has toured throughout the US, Germany, Japan, Korea, and Australia and has been broadcast on radio stations across the US, South and Southwest German radio, and the Australian Broadcast network. As a violinist he has performed recitals in major US cities, including New York, Cleveland, Chicago, and Atlanta. He has also performed in London, where he gave the British premieres of pieces by Donald Erb and Ned Rorem. As a member of the Prometheus Piano Quartet, he has recorded piano quartets of Saint-Saëns and D'Indy for Centaur Records. As a member of the Chester String Quartet, he has recorded string quartets by Barber, Quincy Porter, and Walter Piston for Koch International. For Centaur, he has also recorded the Brahms Clarinet Quintet and Clarinet Trio, the latter in Brahms' own arrangement for viola instead of clarinet. He is currently on the faculties of Smith College and University of Massachusetts, Amherst. In the past, he has held teaching positions at the Cleveland Institute of Music, the University of Akron, Indiana University at South Bend, and the Greenwood summer music camp. His arrangement of the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor for viola and piano is available in the US through Sharmusic.com. His recent recording of the complete Bach cello suites and the Chaconne on the viola is available on all the major streaming platforms.

Violinist Beth Welty received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in violin performance from Indiana University, where she was a student of Yuval Yaron. She has performed with numerous groups in the Boston area: the Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms Society; the Handel and Haydn Society; and the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra. She has performed abroad with various organizations, including a tour of Italy with the Chorus of Westerly and of South Africa with the London Chamber Players. She toured Spain twice as concertmaster of the Massachusetts Symphony. In 2014, she traveled to Switzerland to perform a solo recital, and in 2015, she toured with the Aryaloka String Quartet to perform five concerts in England. Beth is the acting Principal Second Violin with the Springfield (MA) Symphony Orchestra, Principal Second Violin with the New Hampshire Philharmonic, and has served as Concertmaster of the Nashua Chamber Orchestra since 2005. An avid chamber musician, Beth is a founding member of the Kaleidoscope Chamber Ensemble. In 1991 she made her Lincoln Center debut in New York with the Boston Quartet, of which she was also a founding member. She maintains a private teaching studio at her home in Waltham, and is a teacher at the Upbeat NH Strings program in Nashua, NH. Beth is currently Chair of MOSSO - Springfield Chamber Players.

Delores (Loree) Thayer, violist, is the Assistant Principal Violist of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. She plays regularly with the Hartford Symphony, various Boston groups, and at other venues throughout the New England area as violist and Baroque violist. She has performed with the Arcadia Players Early Music Group and the Wistaria String Quartet, and most recently served on the viola faculty at Amherst College and the Northfield Mount Hermon School. Delores has worked with conductors Seiji Ozawa, Leonard Bernstein, Gunther Schuller, and Gil Rose. Her performances have taken her to the summer music festivals in Ayamonte and Santander, Spain; Spoleto, Italy; Tanglewood; and the Yale Norfolk Music Festival. In addition, Delores has performed at the Five College New Music Festival, Alice Tully Hall, and the Kennedy Center. She has participated in numerous premieres and recordings.

Cellist Yoonhee Ko flourishes in a versatile career as a soloist, chamber musician, member of long established professional orchestras, and music educator. Yoonhee has performed at many world-renowned venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, and Boston Symphony Hall in the US, as well as Seoul Arts Center and Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Korea. She holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from Boston University, a Master of Music degree and Artist Diploma from the Yale School of Music, and a Bachelor of Music degree from Ewha Womans University. Yoonhee joined the Hartford Symphony and Springfield Symphony Orchestra in 2019. She is a faculty member of the Community Music School of Springfield and serves as Coordinator for the Sonido Musica Program, a community partnership that helps provide music education to public schools in Springfield and Holyoke, MA.

Comments