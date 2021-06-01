Shakespeare & Company Announces Limited Number of Additional Tickets Available for 2021 Productions

Shakespeare & Company has announced that on June 1, a limited number of additional tickets will be made available for all of its productions this season. This includes King Lear featuring Christopher Lloyd (the inaugural production at The New Spruce Theatre, the breathtaking new amphitheater on the Shakespeare & Company campus), BECOMING OTHELLO: A Black Girl's Journey, Art, and a workshop version of Measure For Measure, for which tickets are already on sale. Tickets for hang and The Chairs will also go on sale on June 1.

While the addition of available seats will make each performance a more warm and intimate experience, Shakespeare & Company's top priority is keeping all of its patrons safe and healthy. To help ensure this, staff will sanitize theatre seats and common surfaces in between performances. In addition, all visitors are asked to adhere to the COVID-19 Code of Courtesy, which includes but is not limited to social distancing, wearing properly-fitting masks, refraining from attending performances if feeling unwell, and adhering to all state public health recommendations.

Preceding the opening night of King Lear on July 9, Shakespeare & Company will celebrate the inaugural production at The New Spruce Theatre with an evening of socially-distanced fun featuring a cocktail reception, light fare, and live music. Special tickets to the benefit are currently on sale.

For patrons who wish to save on tickets for multiple shows, FLEXpasses are a popular option. A three-show FLEXpass includes one (1) ticket to any three (3) shows in the 2021-2022 seasons. In addition, those who received a credit for their 2020 season FLEXpasses will be eligible to redeem them through 2022.

Due to COVID-19, the on-site Shakespeare & Company Box Office is closed. Please check the Shakespeare & Company website for rain policy information.

*All programs subject to change. Shakespeare & Company reserves the right to change its program in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information on Shakespeare & Company, the upcoming season, to buy tickets or find out how to become a donor, please visit www.shakespeare.org.

All Shakespeare & Company 2021 season productions currently announced:

King Lear

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Nicole Ricciardi

Featuring Christopher Lloyd

July 2 to August 28

The New Spruce Theatre

"Nothing will come of nothing, speak again." -King Lear

The once-powerful King Lear chooses to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, and so begins one of Shakespeare's most moving tragedies. At the crucial point of relinquishing his realm, Lear demands to know which of his daughters loves him the most. His ambitious older daughters answer with false praise and lavish flattery, however his youngest daughter, who does truly love him, answers with honesty. Wildly unsatisfied with her response, Lear's rage sets in motion catastrophic consequences. Ultimately stripped of his privilege and its trappings, Lear must reckon with his own humanity.

BECOMING OTHELLO: A Black Girl's Journey

Written and performed by Debra Ann Byrd

Directed by Tina Packer

July 16 to 25

The Roman Garden Theatre

Described as a living memoir, BECOMING OTHELLO: A Black Girl's Journey is a multimedia theatrical production with lyrical language, soulful songs and the music that shaped the life of a resilient little girl growing up in Spanish Harlem. This choreopoem chronicles the life of classical actress Debra Ann Byrd.

The solo show flows from Debra Ann's recounting of her ancestral lineage to her arrival at a crossroad in life, while taking us through her joy-filled and tumultuous youth; a fateful encounter with a company of Shakespearean actors and her remarkable, gender-flipped journey on the road to becoming Othello. We share in Debra Ann's struggle with self-esteem and how, against all odds, she manages to make it through foster care, teenage pregnancy and single parenting, to become the person she always dreamed she could be. It is a deeply personal, poignant and powerful story of perseverance, tragedy, triumph and ultimately, unconditional love.

Art

By Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Christopher V. Edwards

July 30 to August 22

The Roman Garden Theatre

What is the value of friendship, of art, of money? How much would you pay for a white painting? One of Marc's best friends, Serge, has just bought a very expensive painting. It's white. To Marc, the painting is a joke, but Serge insists Marc doesn't have the proper standard to judge the work. Another friend, Ivan, though burdened by his own problems, allows himself to be pulled into this disagreement. In spite of himself, Ivan tells Serge he likes the painting. These old friends square off over the canvas, using it as an excuse to relentlessly batter one another over various failures. Friendship is tested, and the aftermath of action, and its reaction, affirms the power of those bonds.

Measure For Measure (a workshop production)

Directed by Alice Reagan

September 1 to 5

The Roman Garden Theatre

"The tempter or the tempted, who sins most?" - Angelo

When Angelo is abruptly appointed to rule over a chaotic and debauched city, he restores order with repressive laws and an iron fist over licentiousness. The object of his own twisted desire is a young nun, whom he puts in an unthinkable position. "To whom should I complain?" is all that young Isabella can utter when she finds herself the target of his abuse of power. Justice can never come soon enough.

hang

By Debbie Tucker Green

Directed by Regge Life

September 10 to October 3

Tina Packer Playhouse

In Debbie Tucker Green's dark and poetic comedy, three individuals face off in a stark government room where justice hangs in the balance. A devastating decision with lingering consequences forms the underpinning of this unique and riveting story. A runaway hit at the Royal Court in London makes its regional debut here.

The Chairs

By Eugène Ionesco

Directed by James Warwick

October 8 to 31

Tina Packer Playhouse

An absurdist play of the first order by a master innovator of the genre. In a house on an island, A VERY OLD couple pass their time collecting and inventorying chairs while sharing half-remembered stories. With brilliant eccentricity, Ionesco's 'tragic farce' combines a comic portrait of human folly with a magical experiment in theatrical possibilities.