Hit Broadway Musical WAITRESS Begins Performances In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) to produce Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical WAITRESS to kick off the 70th Anniversary 2025 Subscription Season. The beloved musical begins performances on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 and will play through Sunday, June 15, 2025.

“In recent years, Waitress has become one of the most beloved and widely acclaimed musicals around the world. I feel we have gathered the right ingredients to bring this production to life and honor the heart and integrity of the original production, while also crafting a fresh, engaging experience,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “Together with director Kevin P. Hill and choreographer Ashley Chasteen, we've assembled an outstanding cast, including Broadway stars and Massachusetts natives Christine Dwyer and Matt DeAngelis to share this deeply moving story that will be enjoyed by both the show's devoted global following and those tasting this dish for the first time.”

Composed by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), WAITRESS is a heartfelt musical adaptation of the beloved film by Adrienne Shelly. The musical follows Jenna, a talented pie-maker trapped in a troubled marriage, grappling with an unexpected pregnancy while working at a small-town diner. Dreaming of a fresh start and her own pie shop, Jenna fears she may have to bake her aspirations away. Filled with friendship and the thrill of a new romance, Bareilles' score features modern classics like “She Used To Be Mine,” “What Baking Can Do,” and “Opening Up.” WAITRESS is a smash hit musical, baked from the heart, that celebrates resilience and the pursuit of happiness.

The cast of WAITRESS will be led by Christine Dwyer (Jenna) along with Brandi Chavonne Massey (Becky), Maggie Elizabeth May (Dawn), and Brandon Kalm (Dr. Pomatter). The production will also feature Courter Simmons (Ogie), Matt DeAngelis (Earl), Arnold Harper II (Cal), and Keith Lee Grant (Joe). The production will feature a rotating cast of youth actors for the role of Lulu including Nora Ellen Andreoli, Daniela Soleil Durbin, Mackenzie Egan DeRiggi, and Addison Mason.

Rounding out the 22-member cast will be Ben Broughton, Alana Cauthen (Nurse Norma), Daniel DiPinto, Nichole Forde, Annalese Fusaro, Kristin Greve (Francine Pomatter), Joshua Griffin, Andrew Kotzen, Alaina Mills, and Kristopher Stanley Ward.

The creative team for WAITRESS includes Kevin P. Hill (Director), Ashley Chasteen (Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Jack Mehler (Scenic & Lighting Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig and Hair Design), Pamela Hersch (Projections Coordinator), Brian M. Robillard (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), and Kam Dunn (Youth Actor Supervisor).

WAITRESS is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director). WAITRESS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Tickets for WAITRESS start are $75 - $95. Performances are June 3 – June 15, 2025, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Group discounts are available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call 978-232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 12% John Shivers - Swept Away - 11% Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 11% Vote Now!