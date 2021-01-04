Baltimore Center Stage Announces New Director Of Learning And Social Accountability

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the addition of Janal Daniel to its leadership team and artistic staff as the new Director of Learning and Social Accountability.

In her role, Daniel will not only oversee all educational programming, but will also collaborate to engineer Baltimore Center Stage's internal and external social accountability actions, while actively leading a culture of learning within the organization. Daniel joins Baltimore Center Stage after most recently working as Education Coordinator for College Living Experience, where she managed Academic and Independent Living Skills domains for college students on the Autism Spectrum and with other learning disabilities.

"After a rigorous national search, I'm thrilled to welcome Janal to Team BCS," said Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "She not only brings a breadth of experience to this position, but a depth of love for theater and Baltimore that radiates from her."





Daniel assumed her duties in January. A full biography is included herein. For interview requests, more information and other media related inquiries please contact the Communications office. For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the box office at 410.332.003.

Janal Daniel is the new Director of Learning and Social Accountability at Baltimore Center Stage. Growing up in Baltimore, Janal studied at the Baltimore School for the Arts, where she graduated from the TWIGS program and the Theater program. She received her Bachelor's in Liberal Arts and Master's in Nonprofit Management from Notre Dame of Maryland University, and has worked in the educational landscape in various capacities at a wide range of organizations including Friends School of Baltimore, Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, and Girl Power Rocks. Most recently, as Education Coordinator for College Living Experience, she managed Academic and Independent Living Skills domains for college students on the Autism Spectrum and with other learning disabilities. In the past, she has worked with populations in Greektown and Armistead Gardens managing the education programs in two community schools. At the State of Maryland's Division of Labor, Janal worked in the Worker Classification Protection Unit helping to facilitate complaints for workers treated unfairly. She is currently working on her M.S. in Communications from Purdue University.

Designated the State Theater of Maryland in 1978, Baltimore Center Stage provides the highest quality theater and programming for all members of our communities, including youth and families, under the leadership of Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra and Executive Director Michael Ross. Baltimore Center Stage ignites conversations and imaginations by producing an eclectic season of professional productions across two mainstages and an intimate 99-seat theater, through engaging community programs, and with inspiring education programs. Everything we do at Center Stage is led by our core values-chief among them being Access For All. Our mission is heavily rooted in providing active and open accessibility for everyone, regardless of any and all barriers, to our Mainstage performances, education initiatives, and community programming.