Enjoy Your ELF at Toby's in Columbia through January 4, 2026

Crisp air, twinkling lights, holiday tunes! Tis the season for the things that make you joyful. To add sweet cheer to your holiday season, Toby’s presents Elf, directed by Mark Minnick, through January 4, 2026.

Doesn’t everybody have enough ‘stuff’? Wouldn’t it be nice to make memories with your loved ones instead? Bonus: a terrific holiday meal (may I have the recipe for the sweet potatoes, please?) and nobody gets stuck with the dishes. An “experience” gift is a timely idea, and arguably higher on the sustainability chart than electronics or fast fashion.

Be advised that Toby’s currently sits in the center of a construction site. A brand-new beautiful arts center is emerging, and the dinner theater will be housed within it once construction is completed, anticipated to be sometime between now and 2028. Nowadays, parking is arranged differently from previous years, and the entrance is also changed to accommodate the construction, so if you have mobility-challenged people in your party, be aware of that. It is still accessible, but not as smoothly as the original entrance. The interior, however, is as warm and welcoming as ever.

The stage musical Elf, book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music and lyrics (respectively) by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, based on the hit movie from 2003, written by David Berrenbaum, has been popular with audiences for more than twenty years. Berenbaum’s original screenplay was written in 1993, with Chris Farley and Jim Carrey targeted as candidates to play Buddy the Elf. The movie has a bit of bite to it, often delivered by cast members who sport some snark, including Ed Asner, Amy Sedaris and Andy Richter, and even so, was more light-hearted than the original screenplay, which director Jon Favreau described as “much darker.” Rather than passing on the project, Favreau realized that he could make Buddy's world an homage to the classic claymation Christmas specials, so it became lighter in tone and brighter in color.

The stage musical version of Elf diverges significantly from the movie, in tone and sweetness. The script and songs remove all hints of heaviness from the show, until it is so lightweight as to be nearly insubstantial, covered in cotton-candy sweetness and eye-dazzling hues. This is precisely what many people love in a musical, especially at the holiday season. If you and yours already enjoy the movie, this production may be just your thing for a fabulous family outing. If you aren’t familiar with Elf but like cute entertainment, this is a great choice.

Familiar songs featured in the movie are replaced by a score composed by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) specifically for the show. The lyrics are often more interesting than the music, and both are perfectly serviceable. I do love “Sparklejollyjingletwinkly” and “Nobody Cares About Santa Claus.”

The live band, conducted by Musical Director Ross Scott Rawlings, is as lively as a full orchestra and features some hot licks from Drums and Percussion by Mike Feathers. The featured leads all have wonderful voices with ear-pleasing blends, and the big group numbers also have harmonies that make me sit up straighter in my chair.

Jordan Stocksdale as Santa / Narrator is delightful, and Asia-Lige’ Arnold is a spiffy Mrs. Claus. As Buddy the oversized Elf, Jeffrey Shankle nails the vocals required to carry off Buddy’s songs, though his innocent enthusiasm seems forced. In addition to Shankle, three other main cast members reprise their roles from the 2021 production: MaryKate Brouillet as Buddy’s love interest, Jovie, and David Bosley-Reynolds and Janine Sunday as Buddy’s human parents. All of them execute the roles with heart and warmth.

MaryKate Brouillet has a sweet lovely voice to carry her solo, “Never Fall In Love With An Elf,” and her tempered cynicism makes her eventual conversion believable. Anwar Thomas as Macy’s Manager is splendidly bombastic, and his exasperation with Buddy’s stubborn cheer is relatable. He’s equally enjoyable in “Nobody Cares About Santa Claus.”

Director/ Choreographer Mark Minnick does a swell job making big ensemble numbers look good in the round. Actors are often right up next to audience members, creating an experience that is warmly immersive. The dance numbers look crisp and snazzy, a skating scene is charming, and I’m particularly pleased by a song and dialogue-free sequence I’m calling The Happy Coffee Dance.

Costume Coordinators Sarah King and Janine Sunday deliver a bright juicy look for the show, super saturated and opulent. North Pole silhouettes are thematically over the top, differentiating between ‘real’ elves and human impostor ‘fake’ elves, a well-done artifice, considering the real and fake elves are played predominantly by the same actors.

Enthusiastic performances, a snappy live band, bright costumes and lively dancing adorn the 2025 Toby's production of Elf The Musical. Filled with charm and sweetness, this lighthearted family-pleaser will put a smile on your face and a song in your heart. Director/ Choreographer Mark Minnick delivers engaging group numbers and Musical Director Ross Scott Rawlings creates glorious harmonies in this infectious show.

Elf at Toby’s in Columbia is a smooth, happy production that is fundamentally very likeable. Brighten your season with this cheerful, charming evening of adorability. Throw off your inner cynic, don your holiday togs and enjoy the exuberance. Holiday special shows at Toby’s traditionally sell out, so if you’re considering tickets, act soon.

Running time: 2 Hours 30 Minutes with one intermission.

Elf plays at Toby's Dinner Theatre 5900 Symphony Woods Road Columbia, MD 21044 1-800-88-TOBYS through January 4th, 2026. Prices range from $67.00 -$96.00 for dinner and show. Next up is Rock of Ages, starting January 9, 2026.

Purchase tickets by phoning the Box Office, 410-730-8311. Box Office hours are Monday- Saturday 10:00am- 8:00pm; Sunday 10:00am- 7:00pm. If you prefer to buy tickets online, please only use Ticketmaster.com. Interested in the menu? Check it out in advance.

Final Factoid: Elf has been a hit at Toby’s before. In fact, I’ve reviewed it before, back in 2021 when the world was surreal.