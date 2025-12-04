Tickets to A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in Baltimore to go on Sale This Week

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Individual tickets for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center will go on sale starting tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. EST. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE makes its Baltimore premiere at the Hippodrome Theatre June 23-28, 2026.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” Fradiani’s second solo album, was released in 2022. Joining Fradiani are Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Gene Weygandt (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Heidi Kettenring (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Tom Bottelsen, Joe Caskey, Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Denver Dizon (Swing), Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Sami Murphy (Swing), Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Alec Michael Ryan (Swing), Nik Vlachos (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.