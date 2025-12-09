A TUNA CHRISTMAS To Play The Audrey Herman Spotlighters Theatre In Baltimore

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spotlighters Theatre will present A TUNA CHRISTMAS at The Audrey Herman Spotlighters Theatre, Inc. in Baltimore, bringing audiences back to the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, for a holiday comedy about competition, chaos, and community.

The play follows the town’s long-running Christmas Yard Display Contest, dominated for years by Vera Carp, just as a “Christmas Phantom” begins vandalizing displays and threatening to upend the tradition.

Around the contest, Stanley Bumiller works to complete his probation, Bertha Bumiller fights to keep her family together during the holidays, and Joe Bob struggles to pull off a production of a seasonal classic, with comedy running through every storyline.

The cast features Emma Shannon (Actor 1), Jason Braswell (Actor 2), and Dean Rosenthal (Actor 3), each taking on multiple roles in the town of Tuna.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND TICKETS

A TUNA CHRISTMAS runs December 5–21, 2025, with performances on Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. (except December 13 at 2:00 p.m.), and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., plus one Thursday performance on December 11 at 8:00 p.m.

