Video: Watch the Trailer For HELLO, DOLLY! at Olney Theatre

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





See Nova Y. Payton and an all-star cast in HELLO, DOLLY! at ​Olney Theatre Center, running through January 4. The two-time Helen Hayes Award-winner stars as the meddling matchmaker Dolly Levi in a production directed by Kevin S. McAllister, choreographed by Eamon Foley, and music direction by Christopher Youstra.

In addition to Payton, Broadway veteran Moses Villarama (Here Lies Love) makes his Olney Theatre debut as the irascible bachelor (and “half-millionaire") Horace Vandergelder, whom Dolly marks for marriage. Michael Perrie Jr. (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Rick DeVon Hall (Disney's Frozen) star as Cornelius and Barnaby, Horace's clerks, headed for an adventure in the city. Caitlin Brooke (Ford's Theatre's Sister Act) and Alex De Bard (Disney's Frozen) play hatshop owner Irene Molloy and her assistant Minnie Fay.

Wood Van Meter (Waitress) plays Ambrose Kemper, who seeks Dolly's help wooing Horace's niece Ermengarde, played by Anna Maria C. Ferrari. Montel B. Butler (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) plays Rudolph the maitre'd, and Karen Vincent (World Goes Round) handles the role of the eccentric Ernestina Money, as well as serving as the understudy for Dolly. Rounding out the ensemble are Eve Dillingham, Ciara Hargrove, Delaney Jackson, Alyssa Enita Stanford, Taryn Smithson, Ava Wilson, Quadry Brown, Patrick Leonardo Casimir, Matthew Millin, Robert Mintz, Nico Nazal, and Eli Schulman. Emmy J. Lane and James B. Mernin swing for the 9-week-long run.