Review: A TUNA CHRISTMAS at Spotlighters Theatre

All over our fair land there are these little pockets of small-town American life — quaint, unfazed by pesky issues such as diversity or equality, unapologetically behind the times, and perfectly content in their blissful ignorance. Such is the likes of Tuna, Texas, the fictional locale of A Tuna Christmas, the holiday show offering at one of Baltimore’s favorite theatres, Spotlighters.

A Tuna Christmas loped onto the stage in 1989, the brainchild of Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard. The second in a series of three (or by some measures, four) plays that began in 1981, the actors — directed by Howard — play more than thirty characters, denizens of Tuna during the holidays in “the third smallest town in Texas.” Hometown activities center on a handful of intersecting plotlines, all delivered through a dizzying array of characters who share a common theme: small-town life in the sticks of Texas and the folks who live there. There’s the upcoming Christmas play, the Christmas Yard Display contest (which Vera Carp has won 14 years running), the reappearance of “the Christmas Phantom” causing no end of mischief, reports from local radio station OKKK, a few intrusive blue jays, and the goings-on at the local gun store. And contributing to the shenanigans is one of the most colorful casts ever. You’ve got:

– Town snob and acting leader of the Smut-Snatchers of the New Order (“until the Rev. Spikes gets out of prison”) Didi Snavely – Owner of Didi’s Used Weapons (“If we can’t kill it, it’s immortal”)

– Employee of the Greater Tuna Humane Society Bertha Bumiller – Housewife, mother to Jody, Stanley, and Charlene; member of the Smut-Snatchers of the New Order (“Censorship is as American as apple pie, so shut up!”)

And the rest of the townsfolk are just as cleverly colorful. While they bumble about trying to solve the Christmas Phantom mystery, find out whether Vera will keep her Yard Display crown, attempt to mount the Christmas play, and keep Stanley Bumiller out of jail for parole violation, we get to chuckle, guffaw, slap knees, and have a fine ol’ time with this cast of country weirdos. Oddly enough, they all felt slightly familiar to me. We all know these people from countless small-town scenarios — from the drama of The Last Picture Show or The Waltons, to the comedy of The Andy Griffith Show or Mama’s Family. I’m a pretty urban person, but there is something delightfully appealing about this genre.

In Spotlighters’ production, there are three actors rather than the traditional two. Given the number of characters requiring dazzlingly quick changes, it was probably the most effective way to keep the action moving. The original writers no doubt figured out the most efficient ways for two actors to portray all sexes and age groups. I saw the original, and I’m still blown away by the sheer logistics. Having three people onstage — though never more than two at a time, as I recall — made for a fairly smooth event with minimal pauses. The bare-minimum scene changes were handled efficiently. And can we get a hand for the dressers, the quick-changers backstage who work damn near magically?

Adrienne Bergeron has done a fine job assembling a team of artisans both onstage and behind the scenes. Her impressive résumé certainly points to her being well suited to the task at hand, and her direction results in a well-timed production that, even when the pace slacks, makes it clear there was a sure captain at the helm. Scenic Designer Justin Nepomucceno has done his usual fine job dressing the stage and surrounding walls with perfectly appropriate signs, set pieces, some impressive Christmas trees, and enough bric-a-brac to make any country grandma proud. Lights by the always dependable Jen Sizer highlighted the scenes nicely. The tree lights did not disappoint, and the arrival of the alien spaceship that abducts the local dimwit was well coordinated with the lighting.

Costumes and wigs were a large part of the production — you really couldn’t do this show without them — and these two elements were nothing short of outstanding. Wigs off to Clover Wellons for those well-teased ’dos, and a doff of the hat to Anna Tsakalas for period-cool costumes.



The team of three actors worked in such tandem — can three people work in tandem? Might have to look that one up — that it’s difficult to separate one from the others. They each played so many different characters, some with more skill than others but never less than entertaining. Emma Shannon, Jason Braswell, and Dean Rosenthal bounced from role to role with hardly a hiccup, careening from persnickety old lady to sulky teen with surprising aplomb. Teeny little quibble, boys: shave! The stubble doesn’t read as cool; it looks a little like you ran out of time in the dressing room. And the addition of a woman in the mix was a surprisingly welcome touch. Those quick changes weren’t just wigs and costumes; there was real physicality required in gait, posture, and vocalizations. All three did a great job stretching from sex to sex and elders to youngsters.

This script is littered with insultingly racist lines, like “let’s make this the whitest Christmas ever!” The script’s casual, good-ol’-boy racism — Klan references included — was originally meant as affectionate satire. In 2025, though, it echoes uncomfortably in a time when “DEI” is treated like a four-letter word by the folks in charge. But what the hell — it’s the holiday season. And you can’t fix stupid. Sometimes, all you can do is laugh at it. And A Tuna Christmas is more fun than a barrel full of hillbillies.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza, and to everyone celebrating every other holiday as well!

A Tuna Christmas runs through December 21st, 2025, at Spotlighters Theatre, 817 St. Paul St., Baltimore 21230. For info call 410-752-1225. Tickets: click here.

