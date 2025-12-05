Review: Treat Yourself to a Lush A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Chesapeake Shakespeare, through December 23, 2025

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Adapted from Charles Dickens by Laura Rocklyn

Happy Holidays! ‘Tis the season for a thousand holiday-themed shows, including multiple versions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. How to choose? Run, do not walk, to see A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Chesapeake Shakespeare in Baltimore.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a delightful show, in every way imaginable. Baltimore haters, move along. The ChesShakes theater is located inside Baltimore’s city limits, near the Inner Harbor. It features a great deal of Baltimore talent and this adaptation of the classic tale sets the events of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fateful evening in Baltimore and surrounding areas.

Ebenezer Scrooge, played excellently by Company member Gregory Burgess is visited by spirits who transport him in geography and time, reminding him of who he used to be, warning him of dire consequences if he does not redeem himself immediately. This story was an immediate hit in 1843 as author Charles Dickens, son of a man who wound up in debtor’s prison, drew on his own earlier writings about the Christmas season in creating the work which he would publicly read aloud again and again until his death in 1870.

The 2025 ChesShakes production is so full of singing and dancing- indeed, as the actors move the set pieces around between scenes, it’s dim and dramatic, like a ballet dream sequence- that it seems hardly possible we are seeing a ghost story, and so full of humor and laughter that it belies the motif of Death. Yes, A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Chesapeake Shakespeare is a study in contrasts, in all the best possible ways. I wish I could tell you all the musical numbers contained within the show; suffice it to say that there are MANY, some familiar favorites you will recognize immediately, and some less well-known traditional songs that your more music-immersed friend will hum along with beside you.

Though ChesShakes’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL has long been set in Baltimore, two years ago, it was re-adapted by company member Laura Rocklyn. This production is more full of humor and zest, with additional Baltimore relevance. The previous iteration of the show, which I reviewed seven- really, seven?- years ago, took itself more seriously. This version is infused with joy and merriment. The cast is simply amazing, and the assorted-aged children confident and natural. Post-show, they chase each other around the theater or congregate together in little clumps. This cast is a community, and it shows on stage.

Co-directors Séamus Miller and Quāé Simpson stay faithful to the tale, while creating a three-dimensional visual treat for the theatergoer. The dancing is placed perfectly in context, with live music provided onstage by pianist William Beckstrom and by the violin of Ellie Cattle, who, Fiddler-like, remains onstage, observing, during most of the action.

As Ebenezer Scrooge, the very excellent Gregory Burgess is nasty, bombastic, excitable, terrified, wistful, anguished and joyous. He’s vocally so expressive that even when I can’t see him onstage (some of the blocking actually blocks one’s view) I have no doubt where he is and what he’s feeling. As his downtrodden assistant Bob Cratchit, Samuel Richie is incredibly effective, playing a part many of us are living, desperate to keep it together for the family, working a miserable job and enduring poor conditions because the alternatives are even more dire. His misery and optimism appear in equal parts. As Scrooge’s niece Frances, Elana Michelle is warm, realistic and relatable, extending goodwill to her cranky uncle despite his disinclination to respond in kind. Steven Todd Smith plays Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s deceased business partner and is dramatically frightful as well as full of pathos.

The Ghost of Christmas Past is wonderfully performed by understudy Ronnita Freeman, who did not have a lot of notice about taking on the role, and I notice no hesitation in her performance. If I hadn’t been told, I wouldn’t have known. Young Scrooge is played touchingly by Isaiah Mason Harvey, with nuance and subtlety as Harvey demonstrates Scrooge’s progression from a sensitive lonely youngster to a man consumed by his pursuit of financial security. Playing Little Fan, Scrooge’s sister, Mikayla Uqdah handles like a pro an error with a prop, and convincingly conveys the devotion and affection of a beloved little sister. As Belle, Scrooge’s fiancée, Kayla Earl makes their ChesShakes debut, and is a joy to watch. Earl makes Belle’s final scene with Ebenezer simply heartbreaking. Mr. Fezziwig, played in a ChesShakes debut by Brett Earnest, emotes the sort of benevolence we’d all like to see in a boss. As Mrs. Fezziwig, Ali Haas reprises the role from her CSC debut last year, is just delightful in it, and in excellent voice. I love her song about Christmas Cake.



The Ghost Of Christmas Present is played with a stately merriment by Elgin Martin, whose voice is like velvet dipped in honey. Gregory Burgess as Scrooge follows him with a new docility, at this point fully invested in the mission at hand. Playing Mrs. Cratchit is Dawn Thomas Reidy, who uses sass, humor and compassion in roughly equal portions to create a believable mother of many, resentful of her husband’s poor working conditions. Among the Cratchet children are a pair of actual siblings- Belinda Cratchit, played by Lavinia Engler, and her brother Everett Engler portraying “Tiny” Tim Cratchit who is sufficiently tiny, exactly the correct amount of adorable and absolutely on pitch when singing.

The Ghost Of Christmas Yet To Come is the most supernatural of all of the, and is brought to life by puppeteers Isaiah Brett and Stephen Todd Smith. The aperture of the spectre is unhuman and otherworldly, and the teamwork exhibited to execute one being is impressive. The overall brilliance of the show is reflected again in the lighting. Lighting Designer Luis Garcia gives space and time by way of specials on different areas of the stage, and also some exquisitely crafted supernatural moments that are thrilling and dramatic. Candles at the edge of the stage seem to cast a golden light over the entire show, a device which is a gorgeous example of lighting and set design partnership. Set Designer Mollie Singer employs modular pieces easily moved by actors to create multiple locations, and hides what isn’t currently in use somewhere mysteriously accessible, as there is virtually no break in the action at any point. Costume Designer Kristina Lambdin creates such an array of gorgeous looks, appropriate to period, character station, age and mood, all deliciously textured and layered and a real feast for the eyes.

As if one needs additional incentive to attend a performance at ChesShakes, there are special events offered along with the show. Friday, December 5, arrive early to hear the Handel Choir performing songs of the season, and stay late for a “Meet-the-Actor” post-show chat with cast members. On Saturday, December 13th, from 1:15 to 1:45 PM, ticketholders to the 2 PM show are invited to participate in Cocoa & Crafts, creating an ornament and consuming hot chocolate.

Look no further for the perfect holiday experience: even if you do not “keep Christmas” yourself, A CHRISTMAS CAROL’s tale of radical positive transformation is heartening in these uncertain times. Beyond the tale, the craftsmanship on every level from acting to technical details to house management is remarkable. The warmth of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s Baltimore campus is enticing, the family room to the side of the stage (for fussy children and their minders) is charmingly festive and the hot mulled beverage, with or without additional kick, delivers an internal glow that’s the very embodiment of holiday cheer. Come out and be charmed by this joyful, music-filled lush production. Our time here is short- be sure to fill yours with wonder and enchantment.

Running time: Two hours, including one intermission- audience is invited onstage during intermission to sing with the cast.

Have a look at the Online Programme, so you can get to know the amazing cast and production team beforehand if that’s the sort of thing you like to do.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL plays through December 23, 2025 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays December 5-21, and also Thursday December 18, Monday December 22, Tuesday December 23. Showtimes 7:30 PM weeknights, 8 PM Fridays & Saturdays, 2 PM Saturdays and Sundays.

Ticket prices are roughly $35-82, depending on date and seat location- tickets become more expensive later in the run.

Phone the Box Office 410-244-8570 Monday through Friday, regular business hours or visit online. Tickets are available to purchase online.

See options for parking on the Plan Your Visit Page.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theatre, 7 South Calvert Street, Baltimore MD 21202

Photo(L to R): Gregory Burgess and Steven Todd Smith as Ebenezer Scrooge and Jacob Marley

Photo Credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography.

Final Factoid: The Family Room is located in what used to the vault of the bank, which is what this building originally was. Do please observe the ceiling of the theater.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Baltimore News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...