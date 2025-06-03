The 2025 Modern Atlanta Dance (MAD) Festival to Take Place in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come support, celebrate, and enjoy Atlanta's vibrant dance community. Created by Full Radius Dance in 1993 to showcase the diversity and excellence of Atlanta's dance scene, the Modern Atlanta Dance (MAD) Festival is one of the only professionally juried dance festivals in the southeast.

Through the years, MAD has presented welcomed more than 100 companies and independent choreographers to the MAD stage. This year the festival features Catellier/O'Neal, The Georgia Ballet, Jodie Jernigan, Andrea Knowlton, and Isa Newport with host company Full Radius Dance.

Events will take place on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 7 PM, Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 7 PM with ASL Interpretation at The Emory Performing Arts Studio ,1804 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta, GA 30322.

To make our performances accessible to our diverse communities, tickets for the MAD Festival begin at $5.00. Please consider purchasing a ticket at the suggested price of $20.00. It will provide additional support for our artists, our programming, and our mission.

