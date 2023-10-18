Photos: First Look AT HOME, I'M DARLING At Synchronicity Theatre

Synchronicity Theatre presents the southeastern premiere of Home, I’m Darling. This new play by British playwright Laura Wade won the 2019 Olivier award for Best New Comedy after its production on London’s West End. See photos from the production!

From the first scene, Home, I’m Darling offers up a fun and frothy vision of England in the 1950s, as Judy and Johnny start their day with perfectly boiled eggs and dapper duds. They are happy, they state, ‘appallingly happy.’ As Johnny heads off to work and Judy dives into her daily routine, we realize things are not quite what (or when) we think. Turns out, this stylistic façade covers some complicated truths. Nostalgia may not be all that it seems as playwright Wade explores happiness and gender roles with a light touch, jive dancing a hefty dose of charm, and tea. Lots and lots of tea.

Synchronicity Producing Artistic Director Rachel May, who directs, says “Home, I’m Darling is snappy and stylish. In a sweet and subversive way, it tackles topics near and dear to Synchronicity’s heart with great charm and dazzling design.”

Synchronicity’s production boasts a stunning cast filled with Atlanta favorites, headed by Bethany Anne Lind as Judy. A favorite on Atlanta and national stages, Lind is best known on screen for her arc as the pregnant pastor's wife Grace Young (Ozark), and as Molly Quinn (Reprisal). She’s also known for her work in indie features such as "Blood On Her Name" opposite Will Patton and "Through the Glass Darkly" opposite Robin Lively. Trained originally as an opera singer, Marcus Hopkins-Turner, playing Johnny, most recently delighted audiences in Horizon Theatre’s Support Group for Men. Lind and Hopkins-Turner are joined by long-time Atlanta favorites Shelly McCook, veteran performer on many Atlanta stages; and Eve Kruger and John Benzinger, both regulars at Dad’s Garage, Actor’s Express, Synchronicity and other theatres around the city. Rounding out the cast Lizzy Liu, last seen at Synchronicity in Legacy of Light.

Production designers have transformed Synchronicity’s stage to a suburban British home from the 1950s, with authentic appliances and costumes. Designers include Dustin Pettigrew (scenic), Sophie Im (props), Maliya McCall (lights), April Carswell (costumes), Dan Bauman (sound), with Kathy Janich (dramaturg), Tamiea Anderson (stage management), Akua Malloy (assistant stage management), Joseph Watts (technical direction), and Vallea E. Woodbury (production management).

At the center of Home, I’m Darling is a couple who deeply love each other, but have lost their step, and are fighting their way back to home. Home, I’m Darling runs October 6–29, 2023. Tickets and more information at synchrotheatre.com

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

