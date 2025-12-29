Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; THE WIZ Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Kelly Love
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix
44%
Donny Sadler
- BROADWAY CABARET
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
23%
Jazlynn Dunn
- TASTE OF BROADWAY: ENCORE! (STARS FROM OPEN;STAY)
- Snellville Performing arts
19%
Logan Marber
- AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY MUSIC
- Milton Arts Council
13%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
21%
Carly Berg Lovell
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
9%
Richard Frazier
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
8%
Kari Twyman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
6%
Kailey Moster
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
5%
Bonnie Dixon
- ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
5%
Janie Young
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- OnStage Atlanta
5%
Zac Phelps
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
4%
Leah Boresow Groover
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Brett Taylor
- HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
4%
Cassidy Hall
- SEUSSICAL
- Macon little theatre
4%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Veronica Volk
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
3%
Erika Fassalt
- NEWSIES
- Lolek's Storytellers
3%
Madison Montgomery
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Stephanie Gore
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
McKenzie McCart, Megan Friddle
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Shannon Champion
- COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%
Shannon Champion
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%
Stephanie Gore
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
D.Norris
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
1%
Tonya Strain
- ANASTASIA
- The Augusta Players
1%
Michael Short
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
1%
Shelsy Tity
- GODSPELL (2012)
- Renegade Theatre Company
1%
Shannon Maldonado
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dawn Parker
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
12%
Keith McCoy
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
12%
Atarius Armstrong
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
10%
Caitlin Belcik
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
9%
Kari Twyman
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
9%
Atarius Armstrong
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
8%
Todd L. Underwood
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
7%
Amber Brown
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
6%
Kari Twyman
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
6%
Keith McCoy
- SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
5%
Jonathan Bryant
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Emily Dee
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
4%
Tyler Sarkis
- MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Michael Short
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
4%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
17%
Shelley Kuhen
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
11%
Anna Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
9%
Mikaela Berta
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
6%
Julie Marcigliano
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
6%
Julie Marcigliano
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
6%
Lauren Casola
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
5%
Abi Apter
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
4%
Jordan Irvine
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
4%
Gabrielle Meyers
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Maggie Parks
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
4%
Anna Pyron & Karen Karns
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Gabi Meyers
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
3%
Angel Moore
- HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Jessica Williams
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
3%
Jessica Williams
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Melanie Mills
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
3%
Celeste Chapman
- ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Jo Groves
- ANNIE
- The Augusta Players
2%
Lauren Casola
- HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Lionheart
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alice Neff
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
14%
Jarrod Barnes
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
9%
Alex Allison
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springer Opera House
8%
Vita Tzykun
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
8%
Jay Reynolds
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
8%
Ryan Moller
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
7%
Santo Loquasto
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
7%
Eric Griffis
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Jennifer Schottstaedt
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
6%
Scottie Rowell
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
4%
Manda Costoulas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
4%
Catherine Zuber
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
4%
Lauren Casola
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts
4%
Jordan Hermitt
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
Eliza Rainey
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Immediate Family
- BERKEKEY PILLAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
April Carswell
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
2%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
33%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
23%HELLO, DOLLY!
- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
22%ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
11%COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
10%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Denzel Taylor
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
15%
Eric Bragg
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
14%
Carly Ann Lovell
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
7%
Dawn Phipps & Katie Speakman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
5%
Brett Taylor
- HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
4%
Loren Castro
- SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
4%
Richard Frazier
- WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
4%
Richard Frazier
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
3%
Drew Davison
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
3%
Charlie Miller
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- OnStage Atlanta
3%
Kari Twyman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
3%
Cathe Payne
- SHE LOVES ME
- OnStage Atlanta
3%
Diane Watts
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
3%
Eric Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
Luke Kasner
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
3%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Sean Newman
- PIPPIN
- The Holly
2%
JP Haynie
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Tyler Webster
- COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%
Madison Montgomery
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Jeanette Maldonado
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%
JP Haynie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Julie Resh
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
2%
Michael Stewart
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Sylvia Haynie
- SEUSSICAL
- Macon Little Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Amanda Wansa Morgan
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
13%
Dawn Parker
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
13%
Amanda Washington
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
8%
Candy McLellan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Aurora Theatre
8%
Robert W. Schneider
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
7%
Keith McCoy
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
7%
Candy McLellan Davison
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
7%
Cathe Hall Payne
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
5%
Tomer Zvulun
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
5%
Justin Kalin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Greg Hunter
- SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL
- Aurora Theatre
5%
Paul Conroy
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Keith McCoy
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
5%
Thomas W. Jones II
- YOUNG JOHN LEWIS
- Theatrical Outfit
3%
Keith McCoy
- SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
3%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Bella Marcigliano
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Arcadia Theater Inc.
14%
Will Murdock
- GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
11%
JP Haynie
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
9%
Barry West
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Onstage Atlanta
8%
Jim Crisp
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
7%
Diane Watts
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
7%
Isaac St Laurent
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
6%
Ethan brooks
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
5%
Sean Newman
- PROOF
- Holly Theater
5%
Becca Parker & Andre Eaton Jr.
- HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
Kristi Taylor
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
3%
Hailee Zuniga
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Roy Lewis
- RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
3%
Corey Beattie, Shelby Brown, Adam Manchester
- ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Gail Johnson
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Rick Harper
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
3%
Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga
- SHILOH RULES
- ACT1 Theatre
2%
Julie Taliaferro
- DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL
- Centerstage North
2%
Jeffrey Liu
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Adam King
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Shakespeare Tavern
14%
Ibi Owolabi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
10%
Amanda Lee Williams
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
9%
Thandiwe De Shazor
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%
Jaclyn Hoffmann
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
7%
Freddie Ashley
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
6%
Becca Parker
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
6%
J.L. Reed
- THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Atlanta Shakespeare Company
6%
Morgan Jones & Shenochia Jordan
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Jennifer Alice Acker
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Robert Drake & Shelby Semands
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
4%
Donya K. Washington
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
4%
Immediate Family
- THANDIWE DESHAZOR
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Becca Parker
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
Eric J. Little
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
3%
Matt Torney
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
3%
Brenda Porter
- THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
2%
Freddie Ashley
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
2%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
13%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
12%SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
7%SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
6%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
5%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
4%THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
3%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
3%HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
3%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
3%RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Onstage Atlanta
2%PIPPIN
- The Holly
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
2%TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
2%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%RADIO T.B.S.
- Lionheart Theatre
1%Best Ensemble (Professional) THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
11%BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
11%RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
5%YOUNG JOHN LEWIS
- Theatrical Outfit
5%FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
5%MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
5%HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
4%THE PRODUCERS
- City Springs Theatre
4%AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Shakespeare Tavern
4%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Shakespeare Tavern
3%SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
3%MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
2%SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts
2%CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
2%DOUBT
- Actor's Express
2%IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
2%TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
1%THIRD ACT DATING
- Academy Theatre
1%THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Eric Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
20%
Richard Frazier
- SWEENEY TODD
- Theatre Macon
8%
Dylan O'Donnell
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
6%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
6%
Annabelle Wildes
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
5%
Thomas Schnitzer/Sean Newman
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
5%
Sean Newman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
5%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
5%
Paris Aguilar
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
5%
Brian Gamel
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
5%
JP Haynie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Brent Sheffield
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Noah Popp
- GHOST: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
4%
JP Haynie
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Sean Newman
- PIPPIN
- The Holly
4%
McKenzie McCart
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Dylan O'Donnell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
3%
Murray Mann
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
3%
JP Haynie
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Perkins
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
10%
Wesley Forlines
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
8%
Dalton Hamilton
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
8%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
8%
David Reingold
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Beate M. Czogalla
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Jacob Olson
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
6%
Toni Sterling
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
6%
David Reingold
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Becca Parker
- SKYLIGHT
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Thomas C. Hase
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
4%
David Reingold
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
4%
Kevin Frazier
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
4%
Rachel Blackwell
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
4%
Stevie Roushdi
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
3%
Sarah Woods
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Yi Zhao
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
2%
Lindsay Sharpless
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
Hernando Claros
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
2%
Mary Parker
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
2%
Joseph P. Monaghan III
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
1%
Erica French
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
1%
Shelby Semands
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
23%
Jolicia Ratliffe
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
13%
McKinley Starks/Cassie Pierson
- WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
7%
Corey Speakman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
7%
Austin Boyett
- PIPPIN
- The Holly
6%
Laura Voss
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
6%
Traci Davison
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
5%
Lucas Tarrant
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
5%
Barbara Macko
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
5%
Laura Voss
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Dwayne Wright
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
4%
Nestor Jaenz
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Nestor Jaenz
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Katy Simmons
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
3%
Laura Voss
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Lucas Tarrant
- GODSPELL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Paul Jones
- ANASTASIA
- The Augusta Players
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Alli Reinhardt
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
17%
Kevin Sanders
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
14%
Miles Plant
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
13%
Ann-Carol Pence
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
11%
Courtlyn Holt
- SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
10%
Alli Reinhardt
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
10%
Javar La'trail Parker
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
8%
John Michael d'Haviland
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
7%
Kevin Sanders
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
6%
Holt McCarley
- AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
5%Best Musical (Non-Professional) SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
15%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
12%WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
7%SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
5%CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
5%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
4%FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
3%HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
3%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
3%TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Onstage Atlanta
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
3%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
3%RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
2%COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%ANASTASIA
- The Augusta Players
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
2%ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%Best Musical (Professional) THE WIZ
- Aurora Theatre
14%WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
13%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Springer Opera House
10%BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
10%HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
8%RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
8%A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
8%FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
6%HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
6%TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%THE PRODUCERS
- City Springs Theatre
3%AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
3%MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
2%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- City Springs Theatre
2%VOICES OF DONNIE HATHOWAY
- Encore Movie and Film
1%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
26%ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENTS
- Onstage Atlanta
24%ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
16%EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
14%SECRETS WE KEEP
- Keko Studios
9%WINTER YIELD
- Vidalia Theatre Company
7%AUBADE
- Momentum Arts
3%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
18%TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
17%HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
15%MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
13%YOUNG JOHN LEWIS
- Theatrical Outfit
11%BUST
- Alliance Theatre
9%SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts Theatre
8%THIRD ACT DATING
- Academy Theatre
4%VENUS
- Theatrical Outfit
4%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Aminata Jalloh
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
13%
Asher Thornton
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
12%
Adam Thornton
- SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
4%
Anna Ryan Clements
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
4%
Alex Williams
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Calden Kelly
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
3%
Jordan Ray
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Kelly Love
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
Megan Jurkovic
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
3%
Reagan Bellflower
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Cassidy Hall
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Delaney Circe
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Bryson Carter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Theatre Macon
2%
Melissa Matarrese
- DISASTER
- Marietta Theatre Company
2%
Paschal Dueve
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
2%
Madelynn Moreno
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
2%
Ashley Stephens
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Coleman Ryan
- SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
2%
Gavin Bass
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Blake Leslie
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
2%
Madison Smith
- BRIGHT STAR
- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts
2%
Blake Barrett
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
2%
Noah Grant
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
2%
Tim Nagle
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix theatre Company
1%
Briana McKeen
- COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Catherine Campbell
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
8%
Catara Brae
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
8%
Eddie Weaver
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
6%
Aavyn Lee
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Allison Pratt
- ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
6%
Greg Hunter
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
4%
Kristine Reese
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
4%
Blake Fountain
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Caty Bergmark
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Trevor Rayshay Perry
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
3%
Christian Becerra
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Springer Opera House
3%
Kailey Rhodes
- WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
3%
Christie Lamb
- GREASE
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
3%
Nick Walker Jones
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
3%
Anna Dvorak
- AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
3%
Will-Franklin Eller
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Kayla Perry
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
3%
Yair Keydar
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Allison Pratt
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
3%
Itzik Cohen
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
2%
Catherine Moulton
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
2%
Michael Stiggers
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
2%
Jonathan Christopher
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
2%
Larren Woodward
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Springer Opera House
2%
Domenic Jungling
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Halli Rider
- PROOF
- Holly Theater
10%
Lauren Tully
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
6%
BJ Washington
- GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
5%
David Wolfe
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
5%
Jack Strandburg
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
5%
Lauren Casola
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
5%
Lauren Casola
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
4%
Jane Kelly
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Onstage Atlanta
4%
Whitney Cochran
- ANGELA IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
4%
Jamie Goss
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
4%
Suzanne King
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Greg Fields
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Allen Cox
- MAE WEST'S THE DRAG
- Contemporary Classics
3%
Madison DeWitt
- RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
3%
Tim Hinojosa
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Nicholas Sostillio
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
2%
Nan Stuart
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Susan Goodwin
- DOUBT
- Theatre Macon
2%
Riley Rawson
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Nick Crebo
- BLACK COMEDY
- Centerstage North
2%
Janna Cobb
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Michael Stewart
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Mike Stuart
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Tammy Lowe
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Jonathan Butler
- SECOND SAMUEL
- Cherokee Theater Company
2%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Alexandra Ficken
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
9%
Meagan Cascone
- MISERY
- Springer Opera House
8%
Mary Ruth Ralsten
- HAMLET
- Shakespeare Tavern
7%
Vicki Phillips
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
7%
Catherine Campbell
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Outfront Theatre
5%
Tess Malis Kincaid
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
5%
Celeste Campbell
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Justin Walker
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
5%
Brenda Porter
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
5%
J.L. Reed
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
4%
Rodney L. Johnson
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
Katie Wickline
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Cecil Butcher
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
4%
Princess king
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live arts
4%
Barbara Washington
- THIRD ACTING DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
3%
Irene Polk
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Lamar Cheston
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
3%
Kierra Danielle
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Outfront Theatre
2%
Jason Jamal Ligon
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
Matt Busch
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
2%
Cara Mantella
- CRY IT OUT
- Stage Door Theatre
1%
Keith Franklin
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%
Liz McMurran
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
1%
Rob Raissle
- I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES
- Academy Theatre
1%Best Play (Non-Professional) SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
10%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
10%THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
10%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
9%THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
8%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
7%PROOF
- Holly Theater
5%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Onstage Atlanta
5%MACBITCHES
- Pumphouse Players
4%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
4%RADIO T.B.S.
- Lionheart Theatre
4%BLACK COMEDY
- Centerstage North
4%EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
3%CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL
- Centerstage North
2%WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
2%MAE WEST'S THE DRAG
- Contemporary Classics
2%SHILOH RULES
- ACT1 Theatre
1%HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
1%Best Play (Professional) COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Shakespeare Tavern
11%MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
10%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
10%MISERY
- Springer Opera House
9%AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
8%THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Atlanta Shakespeare Company
8%ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
7%CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
7%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
6%DOUBT
- Actor's Express
6%IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
3%SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live arts
3%THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
3%THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
3%STOP KISS
- The Blackout Company
2%I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES
- Academy Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera (Professional) MACBETH
- Atlanta Opera
50%THE MAGIC FLUTE
- Atlanta Opera
30%SEMELE
- Atlanta Opera
10%SIEGFRIED
- Atlanta Opera
10%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna and Eric Bragg
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
24%
Vicki Glembocki
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
9%
Josh Apke
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bainbridge Little Theater
8%
Patrick Hamilton
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
7%
Micah Martin
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
6%
Chance Harbin
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
5%
Drew Davison
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
5%
Becca Parker & Rodney L. Johnson
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Brian Gamel
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
5%
JP Haynie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Diane Watts
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
4%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Eric Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
JP Haynie
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
JP Haynie
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
JP Haynie
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
JP Haynie
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Kevin Reynolds and Dave Goetz
- ANNIE
- The Augusta Players
1%
JP Haynie
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alexander Lisiyansky
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
12%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- SKYLIGHT
- Live Arts Theatre
9%
Elisabeth Cooper
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
8%
Jacob Olson
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
6%
Shannon Robert
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
6%
Sydney Lee
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
John Atwell
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Jacob Olson
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
5%
Walter Pigford
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
5%
Art Moore
- ALADIN AND THE MAGIC LAMP
- Aris & Academy Theatre
4%
Seamus M. Bourne
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
4%
Gage Williams
- MISERY
- Springer Opera House
4%
Walter Pigford
- JERSEY BOYS
- Springer Opera House
4%
Manda Costoulas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
3%
Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
3%
Patrick Hamilton
- At The Wedding
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay
- AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
3%
Miguel Urbino
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Matt Saunders
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
2%
Juana Harper
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
2%
Kat Conley
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
2%
Juana Harper
- THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
1%
Ramey Ward
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
24%
Craig Lovell
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
15%
JP Haynie/Laura Voss
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
11%
Kenneth Jones
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
11%
Zander Krenger
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
8%
Craig Lovell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
6%
Robert Drake
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
6%
Tim Hinojosa
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
6%
Malone McMichael
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
4%
Spencer Godshall
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
4%
Mark & Briana Taylor
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
4%
Victoria Nation
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Anna Lee
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
16%
Anthony Narciso
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
13%
Jeremiah Davison
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
8%
Anthony Narisco
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
8%
Dan Moses Schreier
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
7%
Brady Brown
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%
Brady Brown
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Omari Joseph
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
5%
Sydney Webb
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
4%
Morgan Gresham
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Donovan Lewis
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Dan Bauman
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
3%
Robert Drake
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
3%
Donovan Lewis
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Jeremiah Davison
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
3%
Jon Nooner
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
3%
Mikaela Frasier
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
2%
Mikaal Sulaiman
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Tim Nagle
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
9%
Abigail Watson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Theatre Macon
6%
Kelly Love
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theater Company
6%
Aiden Yates
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
4%
Bethany Barnes
- BRIGHT STAR
- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts Company
3%
Alex Williams
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Blake Leslie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Brianna Smith
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Jackson Baughman
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
Ryan Washington
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bainbridge Little Theater
2%
Ashley Stephens
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Andrew Mozingo
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
2%
Harlieanne Williams
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Steven Miller
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
2%
Vickie Zuffoletti
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
2%
Noah Grant
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
2%
Nathan Dawkins
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Darrell Meeks
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Sol Baird
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Augusta Players
2%
Elyssa Lakin
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre
2%
Wanyu Yang
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Andrew Strickland
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Kim Norton
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
2%
Collin Cowart
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Kim Kelley Norton
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Allie Hill
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
9%
Carly Ann Lovell
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
8%
Aliciona Strothers
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
5%
Craig Terrell
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
5%
Andrew Mozingo
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
4%
Amanda Fallon Smith
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
4%
Taylor Harrell
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
4%
Barry West
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
4%
Andrew Goodall
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Kari Twyman
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
4%
Sterling McClary
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
3%
Leah Keelan
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Shuga Henry
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
3%
Billy Harrigan Tighe
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Michael Stiggers
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
3%
Jacob Nixon
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
2%
Sully Brown
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
2%
Jasmine Ellis
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Aurora Theatre
2%
James Wood
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
2%
Megan K. Hill
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
2%
Greg Hunter
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Aurora Theatre
2%
Kierra Danielle
- ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
2%
Charis Sellick
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
2%
Greg Hunter
- THE WIZ
- Aurora Theatre
2%
Christina Cusack-Curbelo
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Barbara Macko
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
11%
Addie Page Munn
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
9%
Crystal Crozier
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
8%
Donny Sadler
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
6%
Lauren Quesnel
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
5%
Tom Morris
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
4%
JP Haynie
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Marquell Gilbert
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
3%
Debbie Sloan
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Elliott Wall
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Jesse McWorter
- PROOF
- Holly Theater
3%
Stephanie Andrews
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Vanita Turner
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Brooke Erin Smith
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Nick Crebo
- DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL
- Centerstage North
3%
Lizamar Nieves-Hamilton
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
3%
Steven Miller
- MAE WEST'S THE DRAG
- Contemporary Classics
2%
Dana Dixon
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
D. Norris
- HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
2%
Patrick Hamilton
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
2%
Grace Anne Henley
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
James Cogswell
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Reagan Hope Moore
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
2%
Mallory Ivy
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Rory Donovan
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Zora Umeadi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
13%
Andrew Benator
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
9%
Asha Basha Duniani
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
9%
Cory Phelps
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
8%
Wanyu Yang
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Elliott Young
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Tiffany Denise Hobbs
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
5%
Destiny Danielle
- THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Atlanta Shakespeare Company
5%
Lauren Casola
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live arts
5%
Kierra Danielle
- STOP KISS
- The Blackout Company
4%
Sofía Palmero
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Raymond Anthony Thomas
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
4%
Matthew Busch
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
4%
Derek Zakari
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
Sarah Velasco
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
3%
Rodney L. Johnson
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts Theatre
2%
Steve Prior
- THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
2%
Kathleen Wattis Kettrey
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
2%
Lynna Schmidt
- I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES
- Academy Theatre
2%
Karine Dieuvil
- EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET
- Theatre Du Reve
1%
S-Netchem Hetep
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
24%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Theatre Macon
16%SEUSSICAL
- Macon Little Theatre
12%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Lion Heart theatre
10%LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
7%MARY POPPINS
- Red Phoenix
7%HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
- Woodstock Arts
7%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Performing Arts Center
6%RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
4%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
4%THE DESCENDANTS
- Marietta Sixth Grade Academy
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
33%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Synchronicity
20%SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
18%MILO IMAGINES THE UNIVERSE
- Alliance Theatre
11%THREE LITTLE BIRDS
- Springer Opera House
9%SPOOKHOUSE ANNIE
- Center for Puppetry Arts
9%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
16%
Woodstock Arts
15%
Theatre Macon
8%
Cotton Hall Theater
7%
Macon Little Theatre
7%
Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
6%
Marietta Theatre Company
5%
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (The Eagle Theater @ Sugar Hill)
4%
Newnan Theatre Company
4%
ACT 1 Theater
3%
The Holly Theatre
3%
Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Lionheart Theatre
2%
Wonder Playhouse
2%
Menagerie Theatre
2%
Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%
The Augusta Players
1%
Harmony Theatre
1%
Snellville Performing Arts
1%
Bellissima Productions
1%
CenterStage North
1%
Live Arts
1%
Perry Players
1%
AMC Performance company
1%
The Alley Stage
1%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
City Springs Theatre Company
12%
The Alliance Theatre
9%
Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
9%
Springer Opera House
8%
Out Front Theatre Company
8%
Aurora Theatre
7%
Dad's Garage
6%
Alliance Theatre
6%
Onstage Atlanta
6%
Actor's Express
5%
Shakespeare Tavern
5%
Live Arts Theatre
4%
Center for Puppetry Arts
3%
The Atlanta Opera
3%
Theatrical Outfit
3%
Academy Theatre
2%
Stage Door Theatre
2%