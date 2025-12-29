Review: FREDERICK at Synchronicity

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Synchronicity Theatre’s production of FREDERICK, adapted by Suzanne Maynard Miller and directed by Julie Skrzypek, is an imaginative children's musical based on Leo Lionni’s beloved classic story that celebrates creativity, courage, and the joy of being yourself.

From the top of the show, Frederick draws you into a vibrant world where field mice prepare for winter in very different ways. And especially to the title character, Frederick, the quieter pursuits of sunlight, colors, and words become a powerful reminder that there’s more than one way to contribute to a community. The production’s blend of storytelling and bluegrass-infused music feels both fresh and timeless, making it a perfect piece of seasonal theatre.

The highly skilled and talented cast includes Morgan Crumbly, Rika Ling, Bryan Montemayor, and Anna Snider who bring heartfelt energy to every scene. The performances sparkle with personality and warmth. As Frederick, Zion Glenn captivates with nuanced interpretations of the joys of curiosity.

Charming music direction by LeRell Ross and thoughtful choreography by Andie Knudson creates an uplifting experience that's great for families and especially the children in the audience dancing along in the front row. Frederick isn’t just entertaining, it’s a reminder to slow down, embrace imagination stoked by nature's seasons, and celebrate the many ways we all belong here—even the artists.

