Video: Trailer for DUEL REALITY at Alliance Theatre

Get a first look at Duel Rality at Alliance Theatre, on stage February 5 through March 1st, 2026.

From The 7 Fingers, the high-flying troupe behind the awe-inspiring stunts in the Alliance’s Broadway musical Water for Elephants, comes DUEL REALITY – an epic, cirque-infused performance inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Featuring their signature electrifying mix of circus, storytelling, music, and dance, this acrobatic tour-de-force for all ages has been described as “entirely entertaining and engaging” and “a spectacle that will truly astonish all who see it.”

Imagine a world where star-crossed lovers are circus stars, their love story unfolding through graceful and death-defying acrobatics. Two feuding families engage in a battle of skill, each competition more daring than the last—while a pair of star-crossed lovers struggles to escape the showdown. They are fierce players, but do they care who wins or loses if playing the game can bring them closer together? The reimagined tale of two rival houses dazzles the senses and stirs the heart.

Learn more at alliancetheatre.org/duelreality.