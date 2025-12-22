Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix 42%



Donny Sadler - BROADWAY CABARET - Mad Artists' Entertainment 23%



Jazlynn Dunn - TASTE OF BROADWAY: ENCORE! (STARS FROM OPEN;STAY) - Snellville Performing arts 21%



Logan Marber - AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY MUSIC - Milton Arts Council 14%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 18%



Carly Berg Lovell - HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 9%



Richard Frazier - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 8%



Kari Twyman - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%



Kailey Moster - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 5%



Bonnie Dixon - ROCK OF AGES - Bellissima Productions 5%



Janie Young - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - OnStage Atlanta 5%



Zac Phelps - LITTLE WOMEN - Marietta Theatre Company 5%



Leah Boresow Groover - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 4%



Brett Taylor - HAIRSPRAY - Perry Players 4%



Cassidy Hall - SEUSSICAL - Macon little theatre 4%



JP Haynie - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Veronica Volk - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 3%



Erika Fassalt - NEWSIES - Lolek's Storytellers 3%



Madison Montgomery - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 2%



Stephanie Gore - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 2%



McKenzie McCart, Megan Friddle - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Shannon Champion - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 2%



Shannon Champion - COMPANY - Mad Artists' Entertainment 2%



Stephanie Gore - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 2%



D.Norris - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 2%



Tonya Strain - ANASTASIA - The Augusta Players 1%



Michael Short - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 1%



Shelsy Tity - GODSPELL (2012) - Renegade Theatre Company 1%



Shannon Maldonado - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Keith McCoy - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 11%



Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 11%



Atarius Armstrong - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 10%



Caitlin Belcik - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 9%



Kari Twyman - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 9%



Atarius Armstrong - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 9%



Todd L. Underwood - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 7%



Amber Brown - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 6%



Kari Twyman - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 6%



Keith McCoy - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 6%



Jonathan Bryant - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



Emily Dee - MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 4%



Tyler Sarkis - MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Michael Short - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 14%



Shelley Kuhen - WAITRESS - Theatre Macon 12%



Anna Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 8%



Mikaela Berta - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 6%



Julie Marcigliano - HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 6%



Julie Marcigliano - CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FOCAL 6%



Abi Apter - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 5%



Lauren Casola - THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%



Jordan Irvine - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 5%



Maggie Parks - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%



Gabrielle Meyers - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Woodstock Arts 4%



Anna Pyron & Karen Karns - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 4%



Gabi Meyers - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 4%



Angel Moore - HAY FEVER - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Jessica Williams - LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 3%



Jessica Williams - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Melanie Mills - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 3%



Celeste Chapman - ANTIGONE - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Jo Groves - ANNIE - The Augusta Players 2%



Lauren Casola - HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES - Lionheart 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alice Neff - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 14%



Jarrod Barnes - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 9%



Alex Allison - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Springer Opera House 8%



Vita Tzykun - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 8%



Jay Reynolds - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 8%



Ryan Moller - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 7%



Santo Loquasto - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 6%



Eric Griffis - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Jennifer Schottstaedt - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 6%



Scottie Rowell - MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 4%



Catherine Zuber - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 4%



Manda Costoulas - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%



Lauren Casola - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts 3%



Jordan Hermitt - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Eliza Rainey - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Immediate Family - BERKEKEY PILLAY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



April Carswell - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 30%



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 24%



HELLO, DOLLY! - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 24%



ROCK OF AGES - Bellissima Productions 12%



COMPANY - Mad Artists' Entertainment 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Denzel Taylor - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts 13%



Eric Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 12%



Carly Ann Lovell - HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 7%



Dawn Phipps & Katie Speakman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCal 5%



Brett Taylor - HAIRSPRAY - Perry Players 5%



Loren Castro - SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 4%



Richard Frazier - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 4%



Drew Davison - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 3%



Richard Frazier - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 3%



Kari Twyman - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%



Charlie Miller - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - OnStage Atlanta 3%



Cathe Payne - SHE LOVES ME - OnStage Atlanta 3%



Diane Watts - LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 3%



Luke Kasner - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 3%



Eric Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%



JP Haynie - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Sean Newman - PIPPIN - The Holly 3%



JP Haynie - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Tyler Webster - COMPANY - Mad Artists' Entertainment 2%



Madison Montgomery - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 2%



Julie Resh - CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 2%



Jeanette Maldonado - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 2%



JP Haynie - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Michael Stewart - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 2%



McKenzie McCart - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Amanda Wansa Morgan - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 13%



Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 12%



Amanda Washington - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 9%



Candy McLellan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 8%



Robert W. Schneider - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 8%



Candy McLellan Davison - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 7%



Keith McCoy - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 7%



Cathe Hall Payne - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 6%



Tomer Zvulun - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 5%



Justin Kalin - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



Paul Conroy - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



Keith McCoy - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 5%



Greg Hunter - SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%



Thomas W. Jones II - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 3%



Keith McCoy - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 3%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Bella Marcigliano - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Arcadia Theater Inc. 11%



Will Murdock - GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 11%



JP Haynie - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 9%



Barry West - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Onstage Atlanta 8%



Jim Crisp - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 7%



Diane Watts - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 7%



Isaac St Laurent - THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%



Sean Newman - PROOF - Holly Theater 5%



Ethan brooks - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pumphouse players 5%



Becca Parker & Andre Eaton Jr. - HAY FEVER - Live Arts Theatre 5%



Hailee Zuniga - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Kristi Taylor - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Menagerie Theatre 3%



Corey Beattie, Shelby Brown, Adam Manchester - ANTIGONE - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Roy Lewis - RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - The Augusta Players 3%



Gail Johnson - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Rick Harper - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mad Artists' Entertainment 3%



Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga - SHILOH RULES - ACT1 Theatre 2%



Julie Taliaferro - DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Centerstage North 2%



Jeffrey Liu - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Adam King - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern 14%



Ibi Owolabi - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 10%



Amanda Lee Williams - MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 9%



Thandiwe De Shazor - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 7%



Jaclyn Hoffmann - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 7%



Freddie Ashley - DOUBT - Actor's Express 6%



Becca Parker - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 6%



J.L. Reed - THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - Atlanta Shakespeare Company 6%



Jennifer Alice Acker - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Morgan Jones & Shenochia Jordan - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts Theatre 4%



Robert Drake & Shelby Semands - TAPAS - Academy Theatre 4%



Immediate Family - THANDIWE DESHAZOR - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Donya K. Washington - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 4%



Eric J. Little - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 3%



Matt Torney - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Theatrical Outfit 3%



Becca Parker - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Freddie Ashley - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 2%



Brenda Porter - THIRD ACT DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 11%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts 10%



SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 7%



SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 6%



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 6%



CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 4%



ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 3%



HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 3%



THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%



DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 3%



RENT - Macon Little Theatre 3%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



PIPPIN - The Holly 3%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Onstage Atlanta 2%



TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 2%



ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 2%



STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pumphouse players 2%



ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 2%



HAIRSPRAY - Perry Players 2%



ROCK OF AGES - Bellissima Productions 2%



BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%



JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 2%



COMPANY - Mad Artists' Entertainment 2%



RADIO T.B.S. - Lionheart Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 11%



BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 10%



RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 7%



HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 7%



A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 5%



YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 5%



MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 5%



FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 5%



THE PRODUCERS - City Springs Theatre 4%



HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 4%



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 4%



AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - Shakespeare Tavern 4%



COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern 3%



SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 3%



MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 2%



DOUBT - Actor's Express 2%



IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts 2%



MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 2%



TAPAS - Academy Theatre 2%



TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 1%



THIRD ACT DATING - Academy Theatre 1%



THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Eric Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 17%



Richard Frazier - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre Macon 9%



Dylan O'Donnell - HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 7%



Annabelle Wildes - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 5%



Thomas Schnitzer/Sean Newman - CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FOCAL 5%



Sean Newman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCal 5%



Andre Eaton Jr. - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 5%



JP Haynie - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 5%



Paris Aguilar - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%



Brian Gamel - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 5%



JP Haynie - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Brent Sheffield - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 4%



Noah Popp - GHOST: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 4%



Sean Newman - PIPPIN - The Holly 4%



JP Haynie - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 4%



McKenzie McCart - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Dylan O'Donnell - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 3%



Murray Mann - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT1 Theatre 3%



JP Haynie - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ben Perkins - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 10%



Wesley Forlines - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 8%



Dalton Hamilton - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 8%



Andre Eaton Jr. - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 7%



David Reingold - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Beate M. Czogalla - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Jacob Olson - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 6%



Toni Sterling - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 6%



David Reingold - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



Becca Parker - SKYLIGHT - Live Arts Theatre 5%



David Reingold - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 4%



Rachel Blackwell - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 4%



Kevin Frazier - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 4%



Thomas C. Hase - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 4%



Stevie Roushdi - MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 3%



Sarah Woods - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



Lindsay Sharpless - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Yi Zhao - BUST - Alliance Theatre 2%



Hernando Claros - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 2%



Joseph P. Monaghan III - DOUBT - Actor's Express 2%



Mary Parker - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 1%



Erica French - SKELETON CREW - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 1%



Shelby Semands - TAPAS - Academy Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 21%



Jolicia Ratliffe - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 12%



McKinley Starks/Cassie Pierson - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 8%



Corey Speakman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCal 8%



Austin Boyett - PIPPIN - The Holly 7%



Laura Voss - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 6%



Traci Davison - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 5%



Lucas Tarrant - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 5%



Barbara Macko - LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 5%



Laura Voss - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Dwayne Wright - CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 4%



Nestor Jaenz - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Nestor Jaenz - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Katy Simmons - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 3%



Lucas Tarrant - GODSPELL - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Paul Jones - ANASTASIA - The Augusta Players 2%



Laura Voss - ANASTASIA - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Alli Reinhardt - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 17%



Kevin Sanders - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 13%



Miles Plant - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 12%



Ann-Carol Pence - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 11%



Courtlyn Holt - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 10%



Alli Reinhardt - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 10%



John Michael d'Haviland - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 8%



Javar La'trail Parker - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 8%



Kevin Sanders - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 6%



Holt McCarley - AMELIE - Horizon Theatre 6%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 13%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts 10%



WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 8%



SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 6%



CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FOCAL 5%



HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 4%



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 4%



FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%



DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 4%



TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 3%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Onstage Atlanta 3%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 3%



ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 3%



JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



RENT - Macon Little Theatre 3%



INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 3%



CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 2%



COMPANY - Mad Artists' Entertainment 2%



CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 2%



ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 2%



ANASTASIA - The Augusta Players 2%



HAIRSPRAY - Perry Players 2%



ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 2%



SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 2%



Best Musical (Professional)

WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 13%



THE WIZ - Aurora Theatre 13%



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Springer Opera House 10%



BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 9%



HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 8%



RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 8%



A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 8%



FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 7%



HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 6%



TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



THE PRODUCERS - City Springs Theatre 3%



AMELIE - Horizon Theatre 3%



MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 2%



THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%



BEAUTIFUL - City Springs Theatre 2%



VOICES OF DONNIE HATHOWAY - Encore Movie and Film 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 25%



ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENTS - Onstage Atlanta 24%



ANTIGONE - Renegade Theatre Company 16%



EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 14%



SECRETS WE KEEP - Keko Studios 9%



WINTER YIELD - Vidalia Theatre Company 7%



AUBADE - Momentum Arts 4%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta 18%



TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 17%



HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 15%



MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 14%



YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 11%



BUST - Alliance Theatre 9%



SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts Theatre 8%



THIRD ACT DATING - Academy Theatre 5%



VENUS - Theatrical Outfit 4%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Aminata Jalloh - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts 11%



Asher Thornton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 9%



Adam Thornton - SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 5%



Anna Ryan Clements - FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL - Cotton Hall Theater 4%



Alex Williams - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Calden Kelly - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 3%



Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%



Megan Jurkovic - HELLO, DOLLY! - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 3%



Jordan Ray - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Reagan Bellflower - FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL - Cotton Hall Theater 3%



Delaney Circe - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 2%



Bryson Carter - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre Macon 2%



Cassidy Hall - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Melissa Matarrese - DISASTER - Marietta Theatre Company 2%



Paschal Dueve - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT1 Theatre 2%



Madelynn Moreno - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%



Coleman Ryan - SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 2%



Ashley Stephens - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Gavin Bass - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Blake Leslie - WAITRESS - Theatre Macon 2%



Madison Smith - BRIGHT STAR - Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts 2%



Blake Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 2%



Noah Grant - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 2%



Briana McKeen - COMPANY - Mad Artists' Entertainment 2%



Tim Nagle - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Catherine Campbell - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 7%



Catara Brae - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 7%



Eddie Weaver - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 7%



Aavyn Lee - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Allison Pratt - ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta 6%



Kristine Reese - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 4%



Blake Fountain - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Greg Hunter - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 4%



Caty Bergmark - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Trevor Rayshay Perry - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 3%



Kailey Rhodes - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 3%



Nick Walker Jones - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 3%



Christian Becerra - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Springer Opera House 3%



Christie Lamb - GREASE - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%



Will-Franklin Eller - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Anna Dvorak - AMELIE - Horizon Theatre 3%



Kayla Perry - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 3%



Yair Keydar - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



Allison Pratt - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 3%



Itzik Cohen - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 2%



Michael Stiggers - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 2%



Jonathan Christopher - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 2%



Catherine Moulton - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%



Domenic Jungling - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%



Larren Woodward - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Springer Opera House 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Halli Rider - PROOF - Holly Theater 10%



Lauren Tully - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 6%



BJ Washington - GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 5%



Jack Strandburg - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 5%



David Wolfe - SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 5%



Lauren Casola - THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%



Jane Kelly - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Onstage Atlanta 4%



Whitney Cochran - ANGELA IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 4%



Lauren Casola - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pumphouse players 4%



Jamie Goss - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 4%



Suzanne King - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Allen Cox - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Contemporary Classics 3%



Greg Fields - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Tim Hinojosa - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Nan Stuart - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Nicholas Sostillio - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 2%



Madison DeWitt - RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - The Augusta Players 2%



Susan Goodwin - DOUBT - Theatre Macon 2%



Riley Rawson - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Nick Crebo - BLACK COMEDY - Centerstage North 2%



Mike Stuart - SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Michael Stewart - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Janna Cobb - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Tammy Lowe - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Jonathan Butler - SECOND SAMUEL - Cherokee Theater Company 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alexandra Ficken - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 9%



Meagan Cascone - MISERY - Springer Opera House 8%



Vicki Phillips - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 7%



Mary Ruth Ralsten - HAMLET - Shakespeare Tavern 7%



Catherine Campbell - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Outfront Theatre 5%



Tess Malis Kincaid - DOUBT - Actor's Express 5%



Celeste Campbell - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 5%



Justin Walker - DOUBT - Actor's Express 5%



Andre Eaton Jr. - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 5%



Brenda Porter - SKELETON CREW - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 4%



J.L. Reed - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 4%



Katie Wickline - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Cecil Butcher - BUST - Alliance Theatre 4%



Rodney L. Johnson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 4%



Barbara Washington - THIRD ACTING DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 3%



Princess king - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live arts 3%



Irene Polk - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Lamar Cheston - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 3%



Kierra Danielle - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Outfront Theatre 3%



Jason Jamal Ligon - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Matt Busch - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 2%



Cara Mantella - CRY IT OUT - Stage Door Theatre 1%



Keith Franklin - TAPAS - Academy Theatre 1%



Liz McMurran - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Rob Raissle - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - Academy Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 11%



SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 10%



THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 10%



THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 9%



THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 7%



STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pumphouse players 6%



PROOF - Holly Theater 5%



AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Onstage Atlanta 5%



MACBITCHES - Pumphouse Players 5%



THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mad Artists' Entertainment 4%



RADIO T.B.S. - Lionheart Theatre 4%



BLACK COMEDY - Centerstage North 4%



EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - The Augusta Players 3%



ANTIGONE - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 2%



DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Centerstage North 2%



MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Contemporary Classics 2%



SHILOH RULES - ACT1 Theatre 1%



HAY FEVER - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Best Play (Professional)

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern 11%



MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 11%



JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 10%



MISERY - Springer Opera House 9%



AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 8%



THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - Atlanta Shakespeare Company 8%



CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 7%



ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta 7%



DOUBT - Actor's Express 6%



TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 6%



IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 3%



THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Theatrical Outfit 3%



THIRD ACT DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 3%



SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live arts 2%



STOP KISS - The Blackout Company 2%



I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - Academy Theatre 2%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

MACBETH - Atlanta Opera 50%



THE MAGIC FLUTE - Atlanta Opera 30%



SEMELE - Atlanta Opera 11%



SIEGFRIED - Atlanta Opera 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna and Eric Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 21%



Vicki Glembocki - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 10%



Josh Apke - SWEENEY TODD - Bainbridge Little Theater 8%



Patrick Hamilton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 7%



Micah Martin - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 6%



Chance Harbin - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 5%



Drew Davison - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT1 Theatre 5%



Brian Gamel - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 5%



Becca Parker & Rodney L. Johnson - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 5%



JP Haynie - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Diane Watts - LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 4%



JP Haynie - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Eric Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%



JP Haynie - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 3%



JP Haynie - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 3%



JP Haynie - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



JP Haynie - ANASTASIA - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Kevin Reynolds and Dave Goetz - ANNIE - The Augusta Players 1%



JP Haynie - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alexander Lisiyansky - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 12%



Andre Eaton Jr. - SKYLIGHT - Live Arts Theatre 9%



Elisabeth Cooper - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 8%



Jacob Olson - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 6%



Shannon Robert - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 6%



Sydney Lee - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



John Atwell - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Jacob Olson - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 5%



Walter Pigford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 5%



Art Moore - ALADIN AND THE MAGIC LAMP - Aris & Academy Theatre 4%



Seamus M. Bourne - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 4%



Gage Williams - MISERY - Springer Opera House 4%



Walter Pigford - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 3%



Manda Costoulas - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%



Patrick Hamilton - At The Wedding - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - AMELIE - Horizon Theatre 3%



Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - DOUBT - Actor's Express 3%



Miguel Urbino - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



Matt Saunders - BUST - Alliance Theatre 2%



Juana Harper - SKELETON CREW - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 2%



Kat Conley - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 2%



Juana Harper - THIRD ACT DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 1%



Ramey Ward - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 21%



Craig Lovell - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 15%



Kenneth Jones - WAITRESS - Theatre Macon 11%



JP Haynie/Laura Voss - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 11%



Zander Krenger - LITTLE WOMEN - Marietta Theatre Company 8%



Craig Lovell - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 7%



Robert Drake - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Menagerie Theatre 6%



Tim Hinojosa - ANASTASIA - Macon Little Theatre 6%



Malone McMichael - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 5%



Mark & Briana Taylor - CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 4%



Spencer Godshall - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT1 Theatre 4%



Victoria Nation - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Anna Lee - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 16%



Anthony Narciso - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 13%



Jeremiah Davison - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 8%



Anthony Narisco - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 8%



Dan Moses Schreier - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 7%



Brady Brown - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 7%



Brady Brown - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Omari Joseph - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 5%



Sydney Webb - TAPAS - Academy Theatre 4%



Donovan Lewis - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Morgan Gresham - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Dan Bauman - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 3%



Jeremiah Davison - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 3%



Robert Drake - SKELETON CREW - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 3%



Donovan Lewis - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Jon Nooner - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 3%



Mikaela Frasier - DOUBT - Actor's Express 2%



Mikaal Sulaiman - BUST - Alliance Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Abigail Watson - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre Macon 7%



Tim Nagle - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 6%



Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theater Company 6%



Aiden Yates - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 4%



Bethany Barnes - BRIGHT STAR - Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts Company 3%



Blake Leslie - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Jackson Baughman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%



Brianna Smith - FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL - Cotton Hall Theater 3%



Alex Williams - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Harlieanne Williams - FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Ashley Stephens - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Steven Miller - CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 2%



Andrew Mozingo - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 2%



Noah Grant - WAITRESS - Theatre Macon 2%



Vickie Zuffoletti - LITTLE WOMEN - Marietta Theatre Company 2%



Ryan Washington - SWEENEY TODD - Bainbridge Little Theater 2%



Nathan Dawkins - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 2%



Elyssa Lakin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre 2%



Wanyu Yang - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Darrell Meeks - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 2%



Andrew Strickland - ANASTASIA - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Kim Norton - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCal 2%



Sol Baird - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Augusta Players 2%



Kim Kelley Norton - CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FOCAL 2%



Ginny Mendez - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Allie Hill - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 9%



Carly Ann Lovell - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 8%



Aliciona Strothers - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 6%



Andrew Mozingo - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%



Amanda Fallon Smith - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 4%



Barry West - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 4%



Craig Terrell - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 4%



Taylor Harrell - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%



Kari Twyman - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 4%



Leah Keelan - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Andrew Goodall - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Sterling McClary - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 3%



Shuga Henry - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 3%



Billy Harrigan Tighe - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



Michael Stiggers - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 3%



Sully Brown - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 2%



James Wood - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 2%



Jasmine Ellis - THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 2%



Jacob Nixon - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 2%



Megan K. Hill - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 2%



Kierra Danielle - ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta 2%



Charis Sellick - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 2%



Greg Hunter - THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 2%



Greg Hunter - THE WIZ - Aurora Theatre 2%



Kayce Denise - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Barbara Macko - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 11%



Addie Page Munn - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 9%



Crystal Crozier - SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 8%



Donny Sadler - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mad Artists' Entertainment 6%



Lauren Quesnel - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Menagerie Theatre 5%



Tom Morris - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 4%



JP Haynie - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Marquell Gilbert - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 4%



Debbie Sloan - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 3%



Elliott Wall - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Jesse McWorter - PROOF - Holly Theater 3%



Stephanie Andrews - SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 3%



Vanita Turner - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 3%



Brooke Erin Smith - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Lizamar Nieves-Hamilton - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 3%



Nick Crebo - DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Centerstage North 2%



Steven Miller - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Contemporary Classics 2%



Dana Dixon - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Grace Anne Henley - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



D. Norris - HAY FEVER - Live Arts Theatre 2%



James Cogswell - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Mallory Ivy - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Patrick Hamilton - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 2%



Reagan Hope Moore - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Menagerie Theatre 2%



Tom Morris - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Zora Umeadi - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 13%



Andrew Benator - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Theatrical Outfit 9%



Asha Basha Duniani - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 9%



Cory Phelps - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 8%



Elliott Young - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Wanyu Yang - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Tiffany Denise Hobbs - DOUBT - Actor's Express 6%



Destiny Danielle - THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - Atlanta Shakespeare Company 5%



Lauren Casola - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live arts 4%



Sofía Palmero - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Kierra Danielle - STOP KISS - The Blackout Company 4%



Raymond Anthony Thomas - BUST - Alliance Theatre 4%



Matthew Busch - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 4%



Sarah Velasco - DOUBT - Actor's Express 3%



Derek Zakari - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Rodney L. Johnson - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts Theatre 2%



Steve Prior - THIRD ACT DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 2%



Kathleen Wattis Kettrey - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 2%



Lynna Schmidt - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - Academy Theatre 2%



Karine Dieuvil - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET - Theatre Du Reve 1%



S-Netchem Hetep - TAPAS - Academy Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 22%



CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Theatre Macon 16%



SEUSSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 13%



A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Lion Heart theatre 11%



LITTLE WOMEN - Marietta Theatre Company 7%



MARY POPPINS - Red Phoenix 7%



HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Woodstock Arts 7%



DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Performing Arts Center 6%



RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - The Augusta Players 4%



ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 4%



THE DESCENDANTS - Marietta Sixth Grade Academy 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 33%



A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Synchronicity 20%



SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 17%



MILO IMAGINES THE UNIVERSE - Alliance Theatre 11%



SPOOKHOUSE ANNIE - Center for Puppetry Arts 10%



THREE LITTLE BIRDS - Springer Opera House 10%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Woodstock Arts 14%



The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 14%



Theatre Macon 8%



Cotton Hall Theater 7%



Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%



Macon Little Theatre 7%



Marietta Theatre Company 5%



Players Guild at Sugar Hill (The Eagle Theater @ Sugar Hill) 4%



Newnan Theatre Company 4%



ACT 1 Theater 3%



The Holly Theatre 3%



Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Lionheart Theatre 2%



Menagerie Theatre 2%



Wonder Playhouse 2%



Harmony Theatre 2%



Mad Artists' Entertainment 2%



Snellville Performing Arts 1%



The Augusta Players 1%



Bellissima Productions 1%



CenterStage North 1%



Perry Players 1%



BlackOut Performance Company 1%



AMC Performance company 1%



Live Arts 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

City Springs Theatre Company 12%



The Alliance Theatre 9%



Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 8%



Out Front Theatre Company 8%



Springer Opera House 8%



Aurora Theatre 7%



Dad's Garage 6%



Alliance Theatre 6%



Onstage Atlanta 6%



Shakespeare Tavern 5%



Actor's Express 5%



Live Arts Theatre 4%



Center for Puppetry Arts 3%



The Atlanta Opera 3%



Theatrical Outfit 3%



Stage Door Theatre 3%



Academy Theatre 2%



