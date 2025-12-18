Cast Set for UNDERGROUND REP Series at The Alliance Theatre

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Alliance Theatre has revealed the cast of its UNDERGROUND REP Series, where the same cast members will play a different role in each of the three productions running concurrently. The Underground Rep features the return of the Alliance Theatre’s delightful family musicals INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE (Jan 31 – Jun 27, 2026); NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE (Feb 21 – Jun 20, 2026); and the world-premiere, THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER (May 15 – Jul 5, 2025).

“This exciting repertory model lets us fulfill the promise of this new stage by offering families a reason to come back again and again – an open invitation to come whenever inspiration strikes, where every week holds something new to be enchanted by, and where the Alliance is a joyful part of growing up,” said Jennings Hertz Artistic Directors Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Christopher Moses.

The Underground Rep follows a year of construction on the new Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families. Inspired by the massive construction project that uncovered the dirt floor beneath the Memorial Arts Building, the repertory runs from January 2026 through the summer. The Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families will be a transformative space for Atlanta’s youngest patrons, featuring thoughtfully curated, year-round programming by Alliance Theatre and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

The cast of the UNDERGROUND REP series will feature:

· Shelli Delgado, playing:

o Squirrel Nutkin in INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE

o Tall Mole Rat in NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

o And an Ant (Character TBD) in THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER

· Black Fountain, playing:

o Pricklepin in INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE

o Grand-Pah Mole Rat/Stark Naked Mole Rat/Naked Mole Rat 4 in NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

o And an Ant (Character TBD) in THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER

· Jontavious Johnson, playing:

o Mr. Alderman Ptolemy Tortoise in INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE

o Venti Mole Rat in NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

o And an Ant (Character TBD) in THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER

· Candy McLellan, playing:

o Benjamin Bunny in INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE

o Grande Mole Rat in NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

o And an Ant (Character TBD) in THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER

· Jordan Patrick, playing:

o Jeremy Fisher in INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE

o Weather Mole Rat/Naked Mole Rat 5 in NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

o And an Ant (Character TBD) in THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER

· Juan Carlos Unzueta, playing:

o Peter Rabbit in INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE

o Wilbur J. Mole Rat, Jr. in NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

o And an Ant (Character TBD) in THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER

Understudies for each production are Karastyn Bibb, Sarah Ann Burke, Hope Clayborne, Evan Ellicott, Arianna Hardaway, and Chris McKnight.

Creative team members for THE UNDERGROUND REP include:

INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT TALE –

o Mark Valdez, Director

o Kerrington Griffin, Spelman Leadership Fellow, Choreographer

o Kat Conley, Set Design

o Garry Lennon, Costume Design

o Rachael N. Page-Blackwell & Ben Rawson – Co-Lighting Designers

o Clay Benning & Hidenori “Hide” Nakajo – Co-Sound Designers

o Brittany Bland – Projection Consultant

o Imani Quinones – Music Director

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE –

o Samantha Provenzano, Director

o Kerrington Griffin, Spelman Leadership Fellow, Choreographer

o Kat Conley, Set Design

o Fabian Aguilar, Costume Design

o Rachael N. Page-Blackwell & Ben Rawson – Co-Lighting Designers

o Clay Benning & Hidenori “Hide” Nakajo – Co-Sound Designers

o Brittany Bland – Projection Consultant

o Imani Quinones – Music Director

THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER –

o Jamil Jude, Director

o Kari Twyman, Choreographer

o Kat Conley, Set Design

o TBA, Costume Design

o Rachael N. Page-Blackwell & Ben Rawson – Co-Lighting Designers

o Clay Benning & Hidenori “Hide” Nakajo – Co-Sound Designers

o Brittany Bland – Projection Consultant

o Holt McCarley – Music Director

Alliance Theatre programming on the Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families will be supported by the Imagine Endowment, a permanent fund which will keep ticket prices accessible for a greatly expanded base of young audiences, provide field trip resources for Georgia schools, and support high-quality streaming productions for classrooms around the globe.

Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults. Parents can also save 25% on tickets when they purchase a package for all three productions.