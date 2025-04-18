PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Comes to The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in for a unique reimagining of Jane Austen's beloved novel Pride and Prejudice, produced by the ASC in collaboration with Belle Esprit. Performances run May 3-June 1, 2025.

21-year-old Elizabeth Bennet enjoys being the cleverest girl around almost as much as she enjoys being single. Unfortunately, Elizabeth lives in Regency England, and the pressure is on to marry an eligible man. Enter Fitzwilliam Darcy, a rich and handsome gentleman who'd make an ideal husband...were it not for the fact that he's an arrogant snob. As Elizabeth and Darcy square off, the sparks begin to fly. But can two proud and prejudiced people overcome their own foibles and admit their love before it's too late?

Written and directed by Claire F. Martin (Sense & Sensibility), this dazzling new adaptation breathes fresh life into Austen's classic story of first impressions gone awry. Belle Esprit is thrilled to bring this immersively-staged world premiere to Atlanta and the ASC.

Want to feel extra fancy? Audiences are welcome to dress as if they are coming to a Jane Austen tea party (especially on opening night, Saturday April 6, but anytime during the run!)

Join in for a post show Q&A on Sunday May 11, 2025.

Dramatis Personae

Elizabeth Tyra Watkins

Darcy Nicholas Tycho Reed

Voice 1 (Mary, Bingley, Wickham, Fitzwilliam) Kevin Roost

Voice 2 (Lydia, Charlotte, Georgiana) Alejandra Ruiz

Voice 3 (Jane, Lady Catherine, Gardiner) Daniela Santiago

Voice 4 (Mrs. Bennet, Collins, Lawson) Amanda Lindsey Mcdonald

Voice 5 (Bennet, Caroline, Mrs. Gardiner) Quinelle Bhandari

Darcy Understudy Mary Ruth Ralston

Voice 3 Understudy Kaley Pharr

