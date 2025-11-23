Synchronicity Theatre's FREDERICK to Open December 5 with Various Events and Special Performances

The production runs December 5 through 28.
Synchronicity Theatre celebrates the holiday season with Frederick, a warm and imaginative musical based on Leo Lionni’s beloved classic. Running December 5 through 28, the production anchors a month of hands-on, family-centered programming made possible through significant partnerships with Museum of Design Atlanta, Peachtree Library, and ZTunes Music.
Directed by Julie Skrzypek with music direction by LeRell Ross and choreography by Andie Knudson and choreography by Andie Knudson, the production blends bluegrass, physical theatre, and playful design to bring Lionni’s poetic world to life onstage. The show has a book by Suzanne Maynard Miller, and music and lyrics by Sarah Durkee and Paul Jacobs.
The cast includes Zion Glenn as Fredrick (Swing: Jude Hilton), Morgan Crumbly as Baby (Swing: Ja'Siah Young), Rika Ling as Nellie (Swing: Eden Mew), Anna Snider as Sunny (Swing: Hannah Morrison), and Bryan Montemayor as Ernest (Swing: Cameron Smith).
"Frederick is a story about how communities sustain one another," said Producing Artistic Director Rachel May. "It’s an invitation to slow down, reconnect, and experience creativity together. We’re also excited to expand that experience beyond the stage through partnerships that offer children and families multiple entry points into art-making and the joy of the season."
December 5 through 28
Tues–Thurs: 10:30 a.m.
Fridays: 7 p.m.
Saturdays: 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Sundays: 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Special Holiday Week Performances
December 23 at 2 p.m.
December 24 at 11 a.m.
School Performances
School Preview: December 4 at 10:30 a.m.
School Matinees: December 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Teaching Artist Matinee: December 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Throughout December, audiences can participate in robust pre-show and post-show activities designed to enrich the theatre experience and strengthen community connection:
Pajama Story Time with Frederick & other Leo Lionni Stories - with Frederick star Zion Glenn
December 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Peachtree Library Branch *Children can wear their pjs!
Instrument "Petting Zoo" with ZTunes Music!
Stay after or come early to shows on our first two Saturday and Sundays - to get to know some common Bluegrass instruments! Instructors from ZTunes Music will be there to let kiddos hear, touch, and try the instruments.
Saturday, December 6, from 3-3:50 p.m. (between shows)
Sunday, Decembert 7, from 4-4:50 p.m. (between shows)
Saturday, Decembert 13, from 3-3:50 p.m. (between shows)
Sunday, Decembert 14, from 4-4:50 p.m. (between shows)
Frederick card-making and torn paper activity with Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA)!
Stay after or come early to shows on Saturday, 12/20 and make a craft with the MODA instructors - to take home!
Saturday, December 20, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MODA Story Hour with Leo Lionni's children books
Color of His Own and Frederick on December 18, 5:30 p.m. at the Peachtree branch of the library
In addition, the show will offer the following ongoing special performances:
PJs & Play
Children are invited to enjoy the show in pajamas, accompanied by complimentary cookies.
Every Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Pay-What-You-Can Sundays
Tickets available in person one hour before showtime.
5:30 p.m.
Inside Scoop Discussion & Ice Cream
Sunday, December 14 following the 5:30 p.m. performance.
Videos