Buddy The Elf Brings Holiday Cheer Across Atlanta Ahead Of ELF THE MUSICAL At The Fox Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Buddy the Elf will spread holiday cheer across Atlanta on Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, ahead of Elf the Musical, which will be presented at the Fox Theatre December 16–21.

The festive tour will bring Buddy to several seasonal events throughout the city, where he will meet guests, greet families, and take part in holiday activities leading up to the musical’s arrival as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2025–26 season.

Buddy will begin his visit at The Blind Elf, the holiday pop-up at The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, where he will greet guests and join in the venue’s seasonal festivities. He will also stop by Chido & Padre’s before continuing his Atlanta journey the following day at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta for morning meet-and-greet sessions that include interactive activities and a reading from Elf. In the afternoon, Buddy will appear at the 2025 Georgia Festival of Trees at the Gas South Convention Center, where he will meet families as they explore decorated trees and programs supporting Street Grace. He will conclude the tour at Atlantic Station’s inaugural Light the Station celebration, where visitors may greet Buddy before the community tree lighting that evening.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Elf the Musical will run at the Fox Theatre December 16–21, 2025. Tickets and performance times are available at foxtheatre.org/elf. Some of Buddy’s appearances require advance tickets or on-site purchases; details are available on each event’s website. Atlantic Station’s Light the Station event is free and open to the public.