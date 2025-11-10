IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Legacy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, Legacy Theatre invites audiences to step into a winter wonderland with its spectacular production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, opening Friday, November 14th and running until December 20th.

Based on the beloved 1954 film, White Christmas tells the story of two World War II veterans turned showbiz partners who follow a pair of talented sisters to a Vermont inn-only to discover the lodge is owned by their former army commander. Featuring dazzling dance numbers, heartfelt romance, and a timeless score by legendary songwriter Irving Berlin, this production is a perfect way to celebrate the spirit of the season.

"White Christmas is pure joy from start to finish," says Artistic Director, Mark Smith. "It's a story about friendship, love, and generosity-and our cast brings so much warmth and heart to the stage. We can't wait to share this holiday tradition with the community."

The production features Legacy favorites Grayon Yockey (The Play That Goes Wrong/White Christmas) and Caleb Peters (White Christmas/The Little Mermaid) as Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, Christie Lamb Chapman (Jersey Boys/White Christmas) and Chelsie Burks (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory/The Little Mermaid) as Betty and Judy Haynes, and a talented ensemble bringing Broadway-worthy sparkle to every scene. With stunning choreography and beautiful costumes, Legacy Theatre's White Christmas promises to be an unforgettable event for the whole family.

Audiences will be treated to classic songs including "Sisters," "Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep," "Blue Skies,"and, of course, "White Christmas." With its unforgettable music and nostalgic charm, White Christmas continues to warm hearts of all ages, year after year.

The cast is an array of talent returning to Legacy including Catherine Cervone (Mary Poppins/Pelagius), Avery Ernsberger (The Play That Goes Wrong/Charlie & the Chocolate Factory), Robbie Kirkland (The Play That Goes Wrong/White Christmas) Bert Lyons (White Christmas/Bright Star), Cristina Mariano (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory/The Little Mermaid), Bailey Buchanan Matheson (Jersey Boys/Charlie & the Chocolate Factory), McCade Matheson (Jersey Boys/Charlie & the Chocolate Factory), Christopher Noyes (Annie/Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Brennan Parker (Mary Poppins/Annie), and Alexander Williams (Mary Poppins). Making their Legacy debuts are Cameron Adams, Kylie Giliberto, and Annabelle Rose. Olivia Hart, Lottie Howell, and Cora Robinson will share in the role of Susan Waverly.

White Christmas runs November 14th-December 20th with performances Fridays thru Sundays at 7:00pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $40-$55 for adults, $25 for children 12 and under. The Legacy's 20th season continues after White Christmas with Jim Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, and Ain't Misbehavin' celebrating the music of Jazz legend, Fats Waller.