Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre Announce Rescheduled Dates For ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE

The Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre have announced the rescheduled production of Always...Patsy Cline. Calhoun Little Theatre was prepared to take the stage in March of 2020 when COVID-19 made it necessary to postpone only eight days before opening night.

CLT will welcome audiences back to the Harris Arts Center theater August 26-28 at 7p.m. and August 29 at 2p.m. Under direction of Colt Chambers, Katie Cagle has been cast as Patsy Cline and her mother, Bay Cagle, will work alongside her onstage as Patsy's fan Louise Seger.

Ted Swindley Productions states, "The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy' unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight...27 songs in all. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed 'Love ALWAYS... Patsy Cline.'" Always...Patsy Cline is licensed by the family and estate of Patsy Cline.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 seniors/students and $10 HAC members and may be purchased online at www.harrisartscenter.com or by calling the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599. Individuals who purchased tickets for the March 2020 production should call the Harris Arts Center for information on how to receive updated tickets.