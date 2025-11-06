HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD To Make Atlanta Premiere At The Fox Theatre In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will present the Atlanta premiere of the first-ever touring production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, with performances running February 28–March 15, 2026, at the Fox Theatre. Individual tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play a two-week engagement as part of the 2025–2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.

Ticket Information

Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE), online at foxtheatre.org/harrypotter, or by phone at 855-285-8499.

Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.

Performance Schedule

Tuesday–Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Please note: there will be no matinee performance on Saturday, February 28. The opening night performance on February 28 will begin at 7:30 p.m.

About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

The production features movement by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Gareth Fry, and illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison. Martin Lowe serves as music supervisor and arranger, with U.S. casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

The play is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

About Harry Potter

Since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone more than 25 years ago, the Harry Potter series has become one of the most influential and best-loved entertainment properties in history. J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novels have inspired eight feature films, three Fantastic Beasts films, global theme park lands, video games, live experiences, and the acclaimed stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which continues to play to audiences around the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s growing Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts portfolio includes touring experiences, retail locations such as Harry Potter New York, and behind-the-scenes attractions including Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter. A new HBO Original TV series based on the books is currently in development.