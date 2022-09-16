Fall Academy Classes Begin at The Springer Theatre Academy

School-year Academy offers an opportunity for students to choose specific classes based on their personal interests and to dive more deeply into a specific topic. Whether you are new to the Springer Theatre Academy or a seasoned veteran, school-year Academy has something to offer everyone! You may choose to take one, two, or all three blocks of classes.

"Fall Academy is an opportunity for new students to ease into classes at the Springer Theatre Academy." states Academy Director DB Woolbright. "For returning students, it's a chance to focus on topics they find most interesting. Students will be excited about the mix of new and familiar teachers in this session. Personally, I am excited to teach the Circus class. I hope that you will join us for Fall Academy!"

Fall Academy classes are held on 4 consecutive Mondays: September 19, 26 and October 3, 10 from 4:30 - 7:50 pm. Fall Academy has 3 "blocks" of classes: 1st 4:30 - 5:30 pm, 2nd 5:40 - 6:40 pm, and 3rd 6:50 - 7:50 pm.

Classes include Play-A-Day for kindergarten to 2nd grades, Musical Theatre, Improv, Acting Lab, Voice: Musical Theatre, Circus!, and Sketch Writing.

The Intern/Work-Study Program will also be available, in which students (interns) receive financial assistance in the form of either community service hours OR tuition credit in exchange for work done for the Academy.

Each class costs $90.00, which covers all four Mondays in the program. To sign up, please call 706-324-1100, contact us at education@springeroperahouse.org, or visit the Academy Office 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Tuesday-Friday.