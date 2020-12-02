Elm Street's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Continues in the Spirit of Change and Community

Starting December 18th Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's holiday tradition returns to Downtown Woodstock with the opening night of A Christmas Carol, a joyous and touching musical version of the Charles Dickens classic that will be presented as an open air concert experience on the Elm Street Event Green. When visited by the ghost of former business partner Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge explores his past, present, and future and learns the true spirit of the season, with the help of three ghosts along the way.

Elm Street's Education Director Siobhan Brumbelow has been coordinating the production to adapt it for the outdoor stage on the Elm Street Event Green. "For 17 years now, Elm Street has produced A Christmas Carol every holiday season. We've grown this story through many generations, from young to old. Needless to say, A Christmas Carol has become a part of the Elm Street DNA. Everyone has something they can relate to from this story. We want to highlight his community on stage so as to reflect upon our community. We can't have our traditions without you. So, join us this season as we continue to share our growth and celebrate with the holiday spirit in our outdoor stage environment on the Elm Street Event Green."

A Christmas Carol will be presented similar to Elm Street's Lantern Series concerts, with a variety of seating options from individual chairs to tables that can seat up to 6 or 8.

"This has become quite a holiday tradition for so many in the community," Christopher Brazelton, Executive Director, explains. "We are thrilled to be able to keep such a cherished moment despite an unprecedented year. Our hope is that while the show might feel different as it's outside, that important traditions like spending time with friends and family, a shared conversation with close ones, and finding the holiday spirit through A Christmas Carol will still happen for our community."

The musical runs for six performances from December 18th through December 24th, and is perfect for families and audiences of all ages to ring in the joy of the holiday season together. A Christmas Carol is recommended for ages 5 and up because of some scary moments as well as brief and mild language. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines as well as hard ciders will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: www.elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Please note that all sales are final and the performance is rain or shine.

