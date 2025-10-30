Chaka Khan to Perform Holiday Concert At Dunaway Gardens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Set in a historic garden rich with a vibrant legacy, Dunaway Gardens will reopen its gates for an inaugural evening of celebration and music. On December 13, 2025, Dunaway Gardens will welcome icon Chaka Khan for a special holiday performance under the Georgia stars, a star-studded first in a series to come featuring more performances and experiences.

For the first time in more than 65 years, the 111-year-old amphitheater will come alive again. Its lush natural environment and stone terraces will serve as the backdrop for a powerful evening of legacy and rebirth. Chaka will premiere timeless classics from her new holiday collection.

Proceeds benefit The Chaka Khan Foundation and the Dunaway Gardens Foundation. Under the vision and leadership of Grammy-winning producer/writer Tena Clark, Dunaway Gardens is being lovingly restored to its former glory. Once overgrown and forgotten, it has become a living work of art where nature, music, and creativity meet in harmony.