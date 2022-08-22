Brazilian Jazz Legends Trio Da Paz Will Perform in Cooperstown Next Week

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival concludes its summer concerts with a final performance by the Brazilian jazz superstars Trio da Paz on Monday, August 29 at 7pm at the Farmers' Museum.

The acclaimed Grammy-nominated trio, consisting of Romero Lubambo on guitar, Nilson Matta on bass and Duduka Da Fonseca on drums, has been called the "best-known trio in Brazilian jazz" by DownBeat Magazine.

Famous for their highly personal music-making, the group has played together for over 30 years -- a rare event in the jazz world -- and their deep familiarity with each other infuses their performance.

"What makes the group work is that we are three different personalities," said Matta in an interview with DownBeat Magazine. "When we play we have a certain chemistry, and we become just one personality: the trio."